Museum staff worked on the unveiling of the Bayeux Tapestry. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Bayeux Tapestry has been unveiled after returning to Britain for the first time in 1,000 years.

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The 70-metre-long (229ft) tapestry, which is linen with embroidered images of the Norman Conquest, arrived at the British Museum from France last week. It was unveiled to the media today, but will be displayed to the public in September. The Britrish Museum said the “once-in-a-generation exhibition has already been unprecedented”, recording the single biggest day of ticket sales when sales went live on July 1, generating more than £2.4 million in sales in the first 24 hours. Director of the British Museum Dr Nicholas Cullinan said: “This has been a monumental effort from colleagues at the British Museum and our partners in the UK and France. “Watching the Tapestry arrive at the Museum is a moment I will never forget and I look forward to seeing the exhibition take shape over the coming weeks and welcoming the first visitors through our doors this September.” Read more: Bayeux tapestry returns to UK for first time in nearly 1,000 years Read more: Scramble for Bayeux Tapestry tickets: Hours-long online queue for chance to see once-in-a-generation exhibition at British Museum

France's Culture Minister Catherine Pégard (C) listens to Michael Lewis (2nd L), lead curator of the exhibition, during a visit to the unveiling of the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum. Picture: Getty

The Metropolitan Police Service and Kent Police transported the 11th-century embroidery from Folkestone to London in what the British Museum has called “one of the most significant international museum loans ever undertaken between the two countries”. George Osborne, chairman of trustees at the British Museum, described the tapestry as a “defining piece of our nation’s history and a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience”. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy added: “Make no mistake – this is an historic moment and a significant act of friendship as we welcome this iconic historical tapestry back to Britain for the first time in almost 1,000 years. “This exhibition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn about this pivotal period in our national story and our shared heritage and friendship with France, which endures to the present day. I’m delighted to welcome this tapestry back onto British shores.”

The 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England arrived from France last week. Picture: Getty