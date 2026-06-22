Social media is driving an estimated 1.7 billion visits to UK high streets annually – an average of more than 30 million visits a week – analysis suggests.

The “hype to high street” study from American Express, carried out with analysts Retail Economics, indicated that nearly two-thirds (63%) of UK adults have visited a shop or hospitality venue within the past year, such as a cafe or restaurant, after being influenced by content they saw on social media.

Among Gen-Z shoppers aged 18 to 28, the proportion rises to 88%.

The research also indicated that such visits can also lead to customer loyalty.

More than four-fifths (82%) of people return to a business after a socially-influenced first visit, rising to 96% among the Gen-Z age groups.

These customers also help to spread the word about businesses online, with nearly four-fifths (79%) saying they shared their most recent visit in some way – whether that meant recommending that business, posting about it on social media or leaving a review online.

Among the Gen-Z age group, the proportion rises to 89%.

Social media posts about products or stores are also prompting a “viral pilgrimage” economy, where consumers travel significant distances to experience products, venues and trends they first discovered online, American Express said.

More than a third (35%) of the Gen-Z age group surveyed have travelled to another city or region to purchase a product they first saw trending online.

Once there, nearly nine in 10 (87%) said they would be willing to queue for a sought-after product or experience.

The research was based on a survey of 2,000 people across the UK in April, combined with economic modelling to estimate the total value and volume of social media-influenced spending on UK high streets.

Survey responses were combined with retail and hospitality spending data.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) people reported spending money during a socially influenced visit, rising to 94% among Gen-Z shoppers.

Retail Economics’ modelling suggests that social media now influences one in every 20 in-person high street purchases across the UK.

There is also a ripple effect for high streets, with around a third (32%) of people saying they visited additional nearby shops, restaurants or venues during a socially influenced trip.

More than a fifth (22%) of Gen-Z shoppers said they spent more than originally planned once they arrived.

Dan Edelman, UK general manager, merchant services at American Express, said: “Social media has become the new shop window for Britain’s high streets.

“What starts as a scroll on social is increasingly translating into real-world visits, increased spending and growth opportunity for businesses across the UK.

“What’s striking is that the impact doesn’t stop at the venue that first caught a consumer’s attention – social media is creating a domino effect that benefits neighbouring businesses and helps entire high streets thrive.

“For merchants, particularly those looking to attract younger consumers, the ability to turn online hype into memorable in-person experiences has never been more important.”

Jarrod Burke, founder of Randalls UK, a family-run sweet shop in the East Midlands, told how an online video had a big impact.

He said: “What’s been amazing is seeing the impact spread beyond our business too – people are making a day of it in Market Harborough, visiting other independent shops, cafes and businesses nearby.”

Richard Lim, chief executive at Retail Economics, said: “Social media is not just driving online sales, it is now also influencing in-person spend on the UK high street.

“The channel’s growth underlines just how quickly shopping via social has become mainstream, as well as the extent of its positive contribution to the long-term health of UK high streets.

“Social media is becoming an increasingly important driver of footfall in its own right, helping turn shops, restaurants and venues into destinations consumers actively seek out, visit and share with others.”