BBC director of nations Rhodri Talfan Davies has been confirmed as the corporation's interim director-general following the departure of Tim Davie.

"I know you will give him your support."

In a note to staff about Davies, BBC chairman Samir Shah said: "He is an outstanding leader who brings deep editorial experience and a passionate commitment to the power of public service broadcasting to reach and represent audiences across all parts of the UK.

Davies, whose role also sees him sit on the BBC's executive committee, will join the BBC board from February 1 as an executive director, a position he will hold until he takes over as interim director-general on April 3.

On Davie, he added: "There will be a time to celebrate Tim and thank him for his extraordinary contribution to the BBC nearer his departure date.

"Until then, Tim continues to lead the corporation through this critical period as we prepare our response to the Government's consultation on its green paper on the future of the BBC charter."

Davie resigned in November following allegations that the BBC selectively edited a speech by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack for a Panorama documentary.

It was the latest in a string of scandals to hit the BBC under his leadership including a Gaza documentary and its Glastonbury coverage.

The broadcaster sparked fury at Glastonbury 2025 where it showed rap group Bob Vylan leading chants of "death, death to the IDF."

Mr Davie later told Jewish staff at the broadcaster he was “appalled” by the stunt.

In February 2025 the BBC broadcast the documentary 'Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone,' but it later emerged that its narrator, 14-year-old Abdullah Al-Yazouri, was the son of a Hamas minister, leading to accusations of "catastrophic failures."

In a statement to staff following his resignation from the role he took on in 2020, Davie said: "Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable.

"While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision.

"Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility."

The BBC said the process to appoint a permanent director-general is under way.

It also confirmed Rhuanedd Richards will continue as interim nations director while Davies serves in the interim role.

As director of nations, Davies has overseen the corporation's work serving nations and local audiences across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland since 2021.

He also leads the BBC's Across The UK strategy to decentralise the organisation, as well as the corporation's deployment of generative artificial intelligence technology.

As of July 2025, Davies was paid between £305,000 and £309,999 per year by the BBC.