She was executive producer on 'We Will Dance Again', about the attack on the Nova music festival on October 7

Lucie Kon said colleagues had argued the documentary should "contextualise" the October 7 attack. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

The BBC has agreed to a £400,000 payout to an award-winning Jewish documentary-maker, who says she was subjected to antisemitism and pressured out of the corporation after the October 7 attacks in Israel.

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Ms Kon, whose BBC work included an Oscar-winning documentary and an Emmy-winning film, said she had loved her career at the broadcaster but felt "broken" by what she described as intimidating groupthink after the Hamas attacks. She said a colleague responded to her describing Hamas as “evil” by saying: “So are the Zionists.” Ms Kon told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: “I got evil Hamas, evil Zionists, like it was a song or a joke or something. It was just weird.” She had most recently commissioned documentaries from around the world for the BBC, and was executive producer on 'We Will Dance Again', about the attack on the Nova music festival on October 7. The film won an Emmy last year. Ms Kon said colleagues had argued the documentary should “contextualise” the attack and consider what had motivated the perpetrators. She says she was also initially told she could not look after the film because she was Jewish and was therefore partial. Read more: Burnham rules out joining European Union before next general election Read more: 'We could buy them all houses': Nick Ferrari stunned as minister reveals £190,000 per-head cost of ending homelessness

Lucie Kon with her Oscar at the Academy Awards. Picture: LinkedIn

“I was told I couldn’t look after the Nova film when I first pitched it because I was Jewish and that made me partial,” she said. Ms Kon said she had previously felt she needed to reassure colleagues that she was “an okay Zionist”, describing herself as a “two-state solution Zionist”. She said: “I always felt that I had to reassure them that I was an okay Zionist.” Following an internal grievance process, Ms Kon said parts of her complaint were upheld, but most were not. She was later placed at risk of redundancy, made to interview for her role and told she had not been successful during the week she attended the Emmys. She was made redundant in April, 19 days after returning from the Oscars, where 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' - a film she commissioned and executive produced - won an Academy Award.

Memorial to the victims of a Palestinian terrorist attack on October 7 at the site of the Nova Music Festival in Southern Israel. Picture: Yehoshua Halevi/Alamy