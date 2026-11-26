Whistleblowers told the Government's antisemitism advisor that the BBC is an "unwelcome, even hostile, work environment,” for Jewish people.

The BBC is facing an antisemitism probe. Picture: Lab Mo/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The government’s antisemitism adviser is set to investigate the BBC over claims that the broadcaster is failing its Jewish staff.

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Labour peer Lord Mann said whistleblowers at the corporation told him about a “hostile work environment”, claiming "there is a pressure in the BBC to show that you are a ‘good Jew’”. He also said it was “commonplace” for Jewish staff to be asked about their perspectives on global matters. Mr Mann will hear from Jewish BBC employees in his review before asking to hear from executives amid claims some Jewish journalists have also been censored. The antisemitism advisor said he is keen to launch the probe after staff told him they were “fearful of the repercussions” of speaking out. “There’s lots of incidents where people come forward with a good story and it’s turned down. Comments are made to them, which are ‘you’re only doing this because you’re Jewish’ … It makes an unwelcome, even hostile, work environment,” he told The Times. Read more: Nazi salutes and WhatsApp abuse: Jewish students vow to fight antisemitism as cases on campus 'significantly higher' after October 7 Read more: Pressure mounts on BBC after Russell Brand's rape conviction - after he boasted boss was 'incredibly tolerant' of his behaviour

John Mann, Baron Mann, Government Independent Antisemitism. Picture: Ian Davidson/Alamy

He said the issue is not limited to “rogue reporters”, as he accused BBC executives of taking a “patronised attitude” to complaints that antisemitism is widespread. Mr Mann said reform was “fundamental” to the broadcaster's survival ahead of a renewal of its charter next year. The BBC has been beleaguered by a string of scandals in recent months and years, from its decision to air a Gaza documentary featuring a Hamas member's son to failing to cut off a Glastonbury livestream where rap duo Bob Vylan chanted 'Death to the IDF." Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said earlier this month that the BBC has more work to do on tackling antisemitism, after Lucie Kon, an Oscar-winning film producer, was subjected to antisemitic remarks from colleagues. However, she rejected calls from Conservative MP Rebecca Smith (South West Devon) for an independent inquiry into antisemitism at the BBC. The BBC has previously rejected claims it is institutionally antisemitic. In a statement on Wednesday, it vowed to ensure staff were supported and not discriminated against. But Mr Mann, who has written several reviews as an advisor to the government on antisemitsm, said he was told by staff there is in fact an “institutional culture that demands that Jewish people must be expected to justify their existence, their identity, how they define their Jewishness”. He said during a speech at a Manchester synagogue on Thursday night that diminishing the voices and perspectives of Jewish staff is “the antithesis of free speech or fair and honest broadcasting”.

The BBC faces an antisemitism probe. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty