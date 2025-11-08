The BBC will reportedly apologise after it "doctored" a speech Donald Trump made shortly before the Capitol riot on January 6, 2020.

In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

The damning 19-page dossier said the Panorama epsiode “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell".

It comes after leaked internal memo claims an edition of the flagship BBC programme broadcast last October spliced together two sections of President Trump's speech to supporters to give a misleading impression of what he actually said.

Samir Shah, the BBC’s chairman, will write to the culture, media and sport committee on Monday to express regret over the way in which Mr Trump's speech was edited, it is understood.

Mr Shah is expected to express regret for the way in which the BBC misrepresented the US President's speech, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph has said it will also soon publish more excerpts from the memo, which will accuse the BBC’s Arabic service of bias over its coverage of the war in Gaza, and accuse the corporation of “effective censorship” of its coverage of the transgender debate.

It is not clear what Mr Shah will say on Gaza coverage and alleged gender bias, but he may welcome changes to the management and oversight of BBC Arabic, the newspaper reports.

Mr Trump and his administration have accused British taxpayers of being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine."

Karoline Leavitt, the President's main spokesperson, told the Telegraph: "This purposefully dishonest, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100 per cent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom.

"Every time I travel to the United Kingdom with President Trump and am forced to watch the BBC in our hotel rooms it ruins my day listening to their blatant propaganda and lies about the president of the United States and all that he’s doing to make America better and the world a safer place."

It came after Donald Trump Jr, the son of the President, blasted the BBC as being “just as dishonest and full of s***” as some news organisations in America.

He posted online: "The FAKE NEWS 'reporters' in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s*** as the ones here in America!!!!"

The programme made last year explored Mr Trump's role in January 6 riots, when more than 1,000 of his supporters stromed the Capitol.

Mr Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection one week after the attack. He denied encouraging violence by falsely claiming the election was stolen, and was later acquitted of the charge.

After the week of damning revelations, Deborah Turness, BBC News's CEO, confirmed in a letter to staff on Friday that the corporation's chairman will be responding to urgent calls for answers next week.

She told staff members in a letter seen by LBC: "The BBC Chairman has received a letter from Caroline Dinenage, the Chair of the Commons Culture, Media & Sport Committee seeking reassurance from the BBC.

"The Chairman will be providing a full response on Monday, and this will be shared with you, but I felt it was important for me to come to you as CEO of BBC News before the end of the week."

A BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC Chairman will provide a full response to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Monday."