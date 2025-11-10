BBC apologises for editing Donald Trump speech, calling it an ‘error of judgement’
Altering the speech "did give the impression of a direct call for violent action," BBC chair Samir Shah admits
BBC chair Samir Shah has apologised for the editing of a speech by Donald Trump for Panorama and described it as an 'error of judgement'.
Mr Shah said there have been more than 500 complaints since the publication of the memo that raised concerns about the editing of the speech by Donald Trump, adding: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action.”
Mr Shah continued: "I am absolutely clear that the BBC must champion impartiality. It is more necessary now than ever before. "
He said the corporation would need to “hold the highest standards in all our content - video, audio and online.”
Nigel Farage told LBC this morning that the BBC had “deeply offended the leader of the free world.”
Mr Farage went on to say the BBC “has been institutionally biased for decades.”
“If the BBC doesn’t now get a grip, get somebody in from the outside, somebody who has got a history and a culture of changing organisations, of turning them around, then I think what you would see within the next couple of years are many, many millions just refusing, just not wanting to have the license fee," he added.
Director-General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned overnight following criticism that the US President's speech on January 6, 2020 - and broadcast as part of a BBC Panorama documentary, was 'dishonestly' edited.
Speaking for the first time since stepping down on Sunday, the corporation's former news chief dismissed accusations of "institutional bias" - as she hit back at Trump's comments on the subject.
Responding outside Broadcasting House, Ms Turness said: "I'd like to make one thing very clear, BBC News is not institutionally biased."
Hitting back at claims made by the US President that the organisation is "corrupt," she insisted "of course our journalists aren't corrupt".
"I would like to say it has been the privilege of my career to serve as the CEO of BBC News and to work with our brilliant team of journalists," she added.
It comes as Nigel Farage led a string of MPs calling for "wholesale changes" at the BBC after Ms Turness and Mr Davie's departures.
Following Mr Davie's resignation, several Conservative and Reform MPs have joined the American leader is calling for reset at the broadcaster, with Mr Farage accusing the disgraced BBC chief of "double standards" over his handling of the crisis.
The footage, edited as part of the documentary, saw the President call on his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
Taking to Truth Social the President said: "The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught 'doctoring' my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th."
He went on to thank the Telegraph who first reported that the Panorama documentary edited two separate clips together in a way that altered the messaging.
President Trump continued: "These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!"
Karoline Leavitt, Mr Trump's press secretary, also slammed the BBC in a recent tweet.
She shared screenshots of her interview with the Telegraph, where she dubbed the BBC a "leftist propaganda machine", alongside another screenshot of Mr Davie announcing his departure.
Mr Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday following the backlash.