Altering the speech "did give the impression of a direct call for violent action," BBC chair Samir Shah admits

BBC Chair Samir Shah apologised after Donald Trump's speech was edited, calling it an 'error of judgement'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

BBC chair Samir Shah has apologised for the editing of a speech by Donald Trump for Panorama and described it as an 'error of judgement'.

Mr Shah said there have been more than 500 complaints since the publication of the memo that raised concerns about the editing of the speech by Donald Trump, adding: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action.” Mr Shah continued: "I am absolutely clear that the BBC must champion impartiality. It is more necessary now than ever before. "

BBC Director General Tim Davie has resigned after a series of scandals. Picture: Alamy

He said the corporation would need to “hold the highest standards in all our content - video, audio and online.” Nigel Farage told LBC this morning that the BBC had “deeply offended the leader of the free world.” Mr Farage went on to say the BBC “has been institutionally biased for decades.” “If the BBC doesn’t now get a grip, get somebody in from the outside, somebody who has got a history and a culture of changing organisations, of turning them around, then I think what you would see within the next couple of years are many, many millions just refusing, just not wanting to have the license fee," he added. Director-General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned overnight following criticism that the US President's speech on January 6, 2020 - and broadcast as part of a BBC Panorama documentary, was 'dishonestly' edited.