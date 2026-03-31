BBC apologises for failing to act after being made aware of Scott Mills allegations nearly a year ago
Mills was questioned by police over allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy younger than 16 in 2018 but the case was later dropped.
The BBC has apologised after admitting it was made aware of allegations against DJ Scott Mills almost a year ago but failed to investigate.
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Mills was questioned by police over allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy younger than 16 in 2018 but the case was later dropped.
The details emerged in the wake of Mills' sacking from the BBC on Monday. The corporation claimed it terminated Mills’s contract as soon it was made aware of the allegations.
On Tuesday, it admitted that it was contacted by a former BBC presenter in May 2025 to say she had received information about alleged “inappropriate communications” involving Mills.
She had asked whether the broadcaster was “ever aware of or involved in any related matters”.
These allegations were separate to the ones the police had been investigating.
Read more: BBC staff in 'utter shock' after Scott Mills sacked in 'tense' meeting with bosses
Read more: Scott Mills investigated in 2016 over 'serious sexual offence' allegations against teenage boy who was under 16
Anna Brees, a freelance journalist, also asked the corporation whether it had ever received any “formal or informal complaints” about Mills “relating to safeguarding, inappropriate conduct or harassment”. She also asked whether the BBC had ever conducted an internal investigation into him. She never received a response, according to the Telegraph.
In a statement shared with LBC, the BBC said: “We received a press query in 2025 which included limited information. This should have been followed up and we should have asked further questions.
"We apologise for this and will look into why this did not happen.
“More broadly, we would always urge anyone who has concerns or information to raise it with us.”
On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said a man, who was in his 40s at the time, was investigated over allegations said to have happened between 1997 and 2000.
This case was separate from the allegations raised by the journalists.
The CPS dropped the case in 2019 after it was deemed there was insufficient evidence to bring charges.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. These were reported to taken place between 1997 and 2000.
"As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.
"A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019."
Announcing his sacking, the BBC said "while we do not comment on matters relating to individuals we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC".
He took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025.
He was reportedly informed over the weekend that his contract had been terminated. Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music, said in a statement to staff: "I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock.
“Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity."
Mills was paid between £355,000 and £359,999 annually for his work at the BBC, according to the 2024–2025 pay report.
He was taken off air last Tuesday while bosses investigated the claim, before his dismissal was announced today.
On Tuesday 24 March he ended his programme at 09:30GMT, saying "Back tomorrow."
The following morning Gary Davies started the show saying he was "in for Scott Mills".