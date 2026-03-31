Mills was questioned by police over allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy younger than 16 in 2018 but the case was later dropped.

DJ Scott Mills has been sacked by the BBC. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The BBC has apologised after admitting it was made aware of allegations against DJ Scott Mills almost a year ago but failed to investigate.

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Mills was questioned by police over allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy younger than 16 in 2018 but the case was later dropped. The details emerged in the wake of Mills' sacking from the BBC on Monday. The corporation claimed it terminated Mills’s contract as soon it was made aware of the allegations. On Tuesday, it admitted that it was contacted by a former BBC presenter in May 2025 to say she had received information about alleged “inappropriate communications” involving Mills. She had asked whether the broadcaster was “ever aware of or involved in any related matters”. These allegations were separate to the ones the police had been investigating. Read more: BBC staff in 'utter shock' after Scott Mills sacked in 'tense' meeting with bosses Read more: Scott Mills investigated in 2016 over 'serious sexual offence' allegations against teenage boy who was under 16

Anna Brees, a freelance journalist, also asked the corporation whether it had ever received any “formal or informal complaints” about Mills “relating to safeguarding, inappropriate conduct or harassment”. She also asked whether the BBC had ever conducted an internal investigation into him. She never received a response, according to the Telegraph. In a statement shared with LBC, the BBC said: “We received a press query in 2025 which included limited information. This should have been followed up and we should have asked further questions. "We apologise for this and will look into why this did not happen. “More broadly, we would always urge anyone who has concerns or information to raise it with us.” On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said a man, who was in his 40s at the time, was investigated over allegations said to have happened between 1997 and 2000. This case was separate from the allegations raised by the journalists. The CPS dropped the case in 2019 after it was deemed there was insufficient evidence to bring charges. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. These were reported to taken place between 1997 and 2000. "As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.