The BBC has apologised for repeatedly referring to the Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton during their coverage of Armistice Day.

The news organisation received numerous complaints from viewers after newsreader Rajini Vaidyanathan referred to Princess Kate as Kate Middleton on multiple occasions during the live broadcast.

The Princess attended Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where she laid her own wreath for the first time.

In a statement, the BBC said: “During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton.“

"These were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise."

It added that elsewhere in the programme the correct title had been used.

Catherine has been officially known as the Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, having previously held the title Duchess of Cambridge.