BBC issues apology to Princess of Wales after Remembrance blunder
The apology comes just days after President Trump said he plans to sue the BBC for doctoring his speech.
The BBC has apologised for repeatedly referring to the Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton during their coverage of Armistice Day.
The news organisation received numerous complaints from viewers after newsreader Rajini Vaidyanathan referred to Princess Kate as Kate Middleton on multiple occasions during the live broadcast.
The Princess attended Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where she laid her own wreath for the first time.
In a statement, the BBC said: “During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton.“
"These were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise."
It added that elsewhere in the programme the correct title had been used.
Catherine has been officially known as the Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, having previously held the title Duchess of Cambridge.
The BBC was also said to have corrected an online headline from “Kate and Queen lay Armistice Day wreaths as nation pays tribute” to “Catherine and Queen lay Armistice Day wreaths as nation pays tribute”.
The mistake comes during a turbulent period for the broadcaster, following Trump’s announcement last week that he planned to sue for doctoring a speech by the US President.
The President told reporters: "We'll sue them for anywhere between a billion dollars (£759.8 million) and five billion dollars (£3.79 billion), probably somewhere next week. I think I have to do it."
The BBC admitted they had made an “error or judgement” and that the edit “unintentionally created the impression” of a continuous clip that appeared to show him urging violent action.
The corporation apologised and confirmed the programme would not be shown again in its original form, but has refused to pay financial compensation.
In a letter, BBC chair Samir Shah said: "I want to be very clear with you - our position has not changed. There is no basis for a defamation case and we are determined to fight this."
The controversy around the Panorama edit contributed to the resignations of director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness.
Catherine and William are expected to attend the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, featuring Paddington The Musical, Jessie J and Grammy-winning artist Laufey.
It will be their sixth time at the charity event, and Catherine’s first since her cancer recovery.