A BBC board member has stepped down over what he claims are "governance issues" at the top of the corporation.

Shumeet Banerji said in a letter that he was "not consulted" about the events that sparked the departures of the director general Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.

The BBC said in a statement that Banerji confirmed his resignation on Friday.

The top executives at the BBC left in the wake of criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US President Donald Trump.

A leaked internal memo said an edition of Panorama broadcast last October spliced together two sections of President Trump's speech to give a misleading impression of what he actually said.

The damning 19-page dossier said the Panorama episode “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell".

