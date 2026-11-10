The BBC is in the process of removing programmes, including Little Britain, as part of a review into material created by David Walliams.

The BBC said it was reviewing “all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms."

A BBC spokesperson said: “These are serious allegations.

“As such, the BBC is looking carefully at all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms.

“We are in the process of removing some programmes, including Little Britain, whilst this review is under way.”

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Read more: David Walliams accused of preying on girls as young as 15 as he's identified as celebrity at centre of injunction battle

Multiple women have accused Walliams of “grooming” them when they were teenagers.

He was named as part of an investigation by the Guardian and ITV News on Tuesday, after he failed to obtain an injunction to prevent the reporting of allegations against him.

He has yet to respond after the publication of his name and the specific allegations. In the letter sent by Walliams to the investigating journalists, he denied abusing his celebrity position but admitted he had “behaved thoughtlessly”.

Walliams said: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with… I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.

“And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.

“I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law… I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”