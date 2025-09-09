Live: BBC director-general faces questions from MPs on Gaza, Glastonbury and Gregg Wallace
The BBC director-general has said "we may see more things coming out," as he faces questions from MPs on its coverage of a Gaza documentary, its Glastonbury coverage, and probe into Gregg Wallace.
Tim Davie is joined by BBC chairman Samir Shah to face questions from the Culture, Media and Sport Committee about the scandals.
The two are being asked about the internal review of Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, which concluded in July that the documentary breached editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose information about the child narrator's father's position within the Hamas-run government.
MPs will also ask the BBC chiefs about the corporation's coverage of Glastonbury.
Mr Davie told members: "I don't think you can change culture in six months and suddenly say nothing's going to occur.
"We may see more things coming out, because in some ways I'm asking for it, and being utterly transparent and running towards the problem, that's what we need to do."
The BBC has faced strong criticism for continuing to livestream the performance of punk rap duo Bob Vylan, as they led chants of "Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".
Irish rap trio Kneecap appeared on the same stage directly after Bob Vylan and led the Glastonbury audience in "Free Palestine" chants, but they were not streamed live.
There will also be questions on how it dealt with complaints and allegations about former MasterChef presenter Wallace, who was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations relating to his time on the show.
Further questions about stance on Reform
Asked about the BBC’s coverage of Reform and how its level can be justified for a party with only four MPs, Mr Shah said it reflects the “changing nature of Reform support”, adding: “I don’t think it’s wall to wall.”
He said: “We do it in terms of their representation in the country, in parliament and news judgment.”
Asked if he agreed Laura Kuenssberg has given “soft” interviews to the leader of Reform, Mr Davie said: “I don’t recognise that, I get feedback from every side on that, but I don’t want to sound complacent, we are debating this every day at the BBC.”
He said of BBC journalists: “They don’t lack appetite to put politicians under scrutiny and they have no desire to give anyone a so-called easy ride if proper questions are required.”
'We do need to give more voice to marginalised parties'
Mr Davie is now defending further accusations about partisanship within its coverage.
It was pointed out that Robbie Gibb, one of the BBC's top dogs, is the brother of former Tory minister Sir Nick Gibb.
Political contributor Rafael Behr, meanwhile, has been called out for being too anti-Brexit.
Mr Davie said the BBC strives to be impartial.
"We do need to give more voice to marginalised parties," Mr Davie added, acknowledging a new Green Party leader has been selected.
BBC questioned over amount of Reform coverage
Mr Davie was asked about the amount of coverage that Reform has been given.
Committee members raised concerns that the right-wing party had been given undue coverage for the amount of success it has had.
"Our only objective is to deliver fair and impartial coverage," the the director-general said in response.
"We have a challenge in terms of a new landscape. It's appropriate we look at the latest polling and Reform has councils, mayoral contests... We are trying to get the balance right."
He added: "There's more issue-based discussion and parties in there."
BBC 'executed the recommendations' after Gaza doc
Mr Davie said the BBC has “executed the recommendations” after a report found the corporation failed to disclose information about the child narrator’s father’s position within the Hamas-run government in the BBC’s Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary.
The film, which was made for the BBC by the independent production company HOYO Films, was removed from BBC iPlayer in February after it emerged the child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.
Mr Davie said: “There are people who are facing consequences.”
He added: “It was a bad mistake, I think the report also says HOYO Films not disclosing that information was important to us.”
BBC chairman Samir Shad said: “It was a real mistake, what [the report] found was that we were not open and transparent about the relationship of the narrator to a Hamas official, really does go straight to heart of the BBC’s reputational risk in terms of being impartial and trustworthy.
“It was a sin of omission, which is just as serious as a sin of commission.”
Who is on the committee?
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee is formed from these cross-party members:
- Dame Caroline Dinenage MP - Conservative
- Mr Bayo Alaba MP - Labour
- Zöe Franklin MP - Liberal Democrat
- Mr James Frith MP - Labour
- Rt Hon Damian Hinds MP - Conservative
- Dr Rupa Huq MP - Labour
- Natasha Irons MP - Labour
- Liz Jarvis MP - Liberal Democrat
- Jo Platt MP - Labour
- Tom Rutland MP - Labour
- Paul Waugh MP - Labour
Tim Davie has told committee members that "we may see more things coming out," admitting that the BBC's culture is still some way from changing.
"I don't think you can change culture in six months and suddenly say nothing's going to occur," he said, when asked if there could be another scandal.
"We may see more things coming out, because in some ways I'm asking for it, and being utterly transparent and running towards the problem, that's what we need to do."
"We are not mucking around now"
Discussing the changes that have been made to how abuses of power are dealt with at the BBC, Davie told MPs: "There are consequences, we are not mucking around now.
"You have to be clear and you have to be fair, but if you're not living the values, it is clear you leave the BBC or there are consequences.
"You can see that among public figures, but that is happening internally as well.
"It is not overwhelming, as the report says, we do not have a toxic culture."
Davie: "The vast majority of chefs on MasterChef wanted its latest series to air"
The 58-year-old was asked about a MasterChef participants who wanted to be edited out of the latest series and called for the show not to be aired amid allegations about former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.
Davie replied: "We talked to all of them, we were very sensitive about it, the team said, 'do you want to air it? Is there any other concerns you want to raise?', and the vast, vast majority wanted it aired, so you did have that balance.
"In our research, overall, people supported the decision, but I don't think it was an easy decision, I absolutely respect that view. I think it was on judgment the right thing to do, but I understand that you could see both sides of the argument very clearly."
Davie was asked for assurance there will not be another "scandal of BBC talent abusing their position".
He told the committee: "I think things have changed since we last talked to the committee, we are seeing people call it out, and that is a positive change, but it's ongoing work.
"I don't think you can change culture in six months and suddenly say nothing's going to occur.
"We may see more things coming out, because in some ways I'm asking for it, and being utterly transparent and running towards the problem, that's what we need to do."
He would not be drawn on questions on if there were currently further scandals about workplace behaviour and abuses of power brewing.
Davie asked if he considered resigning
Straight out of the gate, the BBC boss has been asked if he considered resigning as he appeared before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
He told the committee: "This is not a job for the faint-hearted.
"What has been on my mind is dealing with the issues."
He acknowledged the issues the BBC faces are "serious" and said he is "ensuring the BBC is taking the right actions, I've been totally focused on that".
He added: "If I said I wasn't feeling the pressure I would be inhuman."