The BBC director-general has said "we may see more things coming out," as he faces questions from MPs on its coverage of a Gaza documentary, its Glastonbury coverage, and probe into Gregg Wallace.

Tim Davie is joined by BBC chairman Samir Shah to face questions from the Culture, Media and Sport Committee about the scandals.

The two are being asked about the internal review of Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, which concluded in July that the documentary breached editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose information about the child narrator's father's position within the Hamas-run government.

MPs will also ask the BBC chiefs about the corporation's coverage of Glastonbury.

Mr Davie told members: "I don't think you can change culture in six months and suddenly say nothing's going to occur.

"We may see more things coming out, because in some ways I'm asking for it, and being utterly transparent and running towards the problem, that's what we need to do."

The BBC has faced strong criticism for continuing to livestream the performance of punk rap duo Bob Vylan, as they led chants of "Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".

Irish rap trio Kneecap appeared on the same stage directly after Bob Vylan and led the Glastonbury audience in "Free Palestine" chants, but they were not streamed live.

There will also be questions on how it dealt with complaints and allegations about former MasterChef presenter Wallace, who was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations relating to his time on the show.