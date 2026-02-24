Kemi Badenoch has slammed the BBC for its handling of a Tourette's campaigner shouting out a racial slur during the BAFTAs, claiming "they haven't learned the lessons from Glastonbury".

The BBC has since apologised for not editing the racial slur out of the delayed broadcast, but Conservative Party leader Badenoch said the error was "really shocking and embarrassing".

The Corporation has been criticised for failing to edit out John Davidson shouting the N-word as Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan presented the award for special visual effects during Sunday's ceremony.

She compared the broadcaster's blunder to that of the Glastonbury 2025 scandal, in which Beeb bosses were branded anti-Semitic for continuing to show Bob Vylan's set while the band led the crowd in "death, death, death to the IDF" chants.

"It's quite clear that they [BBC] haven't learned the lessons from Glastonbury," Ms Badenoch told LBC's George Ellison.

"I think it was really shocking and embarrassing for those presenters to have had that happen. But those things happen in real life. There's no reason for it to have been broadcast."

Her words came after a BAFTA judge announced he was stepping down over the the "utterly unforgivable" handling of the situation by the BBC.

Judge Jonte Richardson, 54, announced he was withdrawing rom BAFTA's emerging talent judging panel in the wake of the body's handling of the incident, adding: "The BAFTA apology is considerably better than the BBC mumbled sidestepping".

Taking to LinkedIn, the award-winning writer, director and producer branded the UK film industry "unapologetically racist", explaining: "I cannot and will not contribute my time, energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community."

A film based on Davidson’s life, titled ‘I Swear’, won several awards during Sunday night’s show, including Brit Robert Aramayo winning the Leading Actor award for his portrayal of the activist.

Sinners’ stars Jordan and Lindo did not react to the involuntary tic, but the moment prompted fury online.