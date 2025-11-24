Senior BBC figures to be grilled by MPs after memo plunges corporation into crisis
Pressure has mounted on the BBC after a leaked internal 8,000-word letter revealed “serious and systemic problems” at the heart of the corporation
Senior figures at the BBC are set to be grilled by MPs on Monday as pressure mounts on the corporation following a damning internal leak.
Michael Prescott, a former editorial adviser whose leaked dossier sparked the resignations of top bosses at the BBC, will face the House of Commons committee on Monday as he speaks publicly on the matter for the first time.
It comes after he raised concerns about "despair at inaction by the BBC executive" over widespread evidence of alleged bias in a leaked 8,000-word memo sent to members of the BBC Board.
The letter also accused the corporation of "effective censorship" of its reporting on transgender issues, and expressed concerns that BBC Arabic was downplaying the suffering of Israelis in the Middle East conflict.
He also raised concerns about the corporation's “doctored” Donald Trump speech which aired on an episode of Panorama and triggered the resignations of director general Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.
Mr Prescott said all the above are representative of “serious and systemic problems” at the heart of the corporation.
Pressure has also grown for BBC chairman Samir Shah to resign over his handling of the situation - and he will be questioned by MPs on Monday along with fellow board members Sir Robbie Gibb and Caroline Thomson.
Caroline Daniel, also a former editorial adviser, will face the Culture, Media and Sport Committee this afternoon.
MPs are expected to dish out tough questions and share their opinions on the state of the BBC and its reporting, and urge them to reveal events going on behind the scenes.
On Friday, BBC board member Shumeet Banerji stepped down over what he described as "governance issues" at the top of the corporation.
He said in a letter that he was "not consulted" about the events that sparked the departures of Mr Davie and Ms Turness.
The top executives at the BBC left in the wake of criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US President Donald Trump.
A leaked internal memo said an edition of Panorama broadcast last October spliced together two sections of President Trump's speech to give a misleading impression of what he actually said.
The damning 19-page dossier said the Panorama episode “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell".
Earlier this year, the broadcaster also made headlines at Glastonbury 2025 where it showed rap group Bob Vylan leading chants of "death, death to the IDF."
Mr Davie later told Jewish staff at the broadcaster he was “appalled” by the stunt.
In February 2025 the BBC broadcast the documentary 'Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone,' but it later emerged that its narrator, 14-year-old Abdullah Al-Yazouri, was the son of a Hamas minister, leading to accusations of "catastrophic failures."
In 2023, Match of the Day’s Gary Lineker made a controversial tweet in which he compared the wording in the British government's Illegal Migration Bill to Germany in the 1930s.