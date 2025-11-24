Senior figures at the BBC are set to be grilled by MPs on Monday as pressure mounts on the corporation following a damning internal leak.

Michael Prescott, a former editorial adviser whose leaked dossier sparked the resignations of top bosses at the BBC, will face the House of Commons committee on Monday as he speaks publicly on the matter for the first time.

It comes after he raised concerns about "despair at inaction by the BBC executive" over widespread evidence of alleged bias in a leaked 8,000-word memo sent to members of the BBC Board.

The letter also accused the corporation of "effective censorship" of its reporting on transgender issues, and expressed concerns that BBC Arabic was downplaying the suffering of Israelis in the Middle East conflict.

He also raised concerns about the corporation's “doctored” Donald Trump speech which aired on an episode of Panorama and triggered the resignations of director general Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.

Mr Prescott said all the above are representative of “serious and systemic problems” at the heart of the corporation.

Pressure has also grown for BBC chairman Samir Shah to resign over his handling of the situation - and he will be questioned by MPs on Monday along with fellow board members Sir Robbie Gibb and Caroline Thomson.

