It has informed, educated and entertained generations. Its global reputation, and the licence fee that sustains it, rest on a single promise – trust. Yet that trust is now hanging by a thread.

The latest revelations about bias inside the BBC are nothing short of alarming. According to reports in The Daily Telegraph, a leaked internal letter to the BBC Board accuses its Arabic Service of deliberately “minimising Israeli suffering,” “painting Israel as the aggressor,” and showing “a desire always to believe the worst about Israel.” It also suggests that the broadcaster gave “unjustifiable weight” to Hamas-issued casualty figures.

These are extremely concerning revelations that seriously undermine the BBC's brand and reputation. The BBC licence fee is justified on the basis of impartiality and trust. There can be no justification for this kind of deliberate manipulation or the spreading of misinformation. This is not the first time that evidence of bias within the BBC has emerged, but it is one of the most stark and alarming examples to date.

Licence fee payers deserve an immediate explanation and apology from the BBC, and a thorough investigation into these incidents must take place. The BBC must recognise that it is failing to meet the very tests on which the licence fee rests.

This is not an isolated lapse. Highly questionable editorial decision-making was also evident in a recent Panorama programme that edited footage of a Donald Trump speech in a way that appeared to distort his meaning. Whether through carelessness or intent, this kind of manipulation cannot be tolerated by our national broadcaster.

At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, it is deeply concerning to hear of yet more allegations of anti-Israel bias at the BBC, especially given that only a few months ago the corporation was mired in controversy over the airing of Bob Vylan’s offensive comments at Glastonbury.

Earlier this year, our leader Kemi Badenoch wrote to Tim Davie, the Director-General of the BBC, demanding an investigation into any potential collusion with Hamas. The Conservatives have long called for any institutional bias against Israel to be rooted out.

If Britain’s national broadcaster cannot put its house in order and abide by its charter responsibilities and its own editorial guidelines, then it risks forfeiting the public trust and the licence fee, on which its entire existence depends.

Nigel Huddleston MP is Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

