The BBC has been criticised after championing a musician who admitted on air that their music was completely AI-generated.

BBC Radio West Midlands selected artist Papi Lamour as their Artist of the Month, and aired a pre-recorded interview on the Introducing Show on Thursday, November 6.

Host Theo Johnson praised Lamour’s music, saying he heard the song and it blew him away.

He gushed: "It sounded pitch perfect, the instrumentals were amazing, the words were amazing, and it was representing Black History Month. How could I not get behind it?"

Johnson went on to say the music was created in a "very unique way, and with the times", which in the interview Lamour revealed was all made with AI software.

Lamour explained he wrote the lyrics, and said: "With various technological tools available these day you can commission a virtual band to do the rest for you."

