BBC Introducing branded 'disrespectful' for championing artist who created song using AI
Other artists have slammed the decision online
The BBC has been criticised after championing a musician who admitted on air that their music was completely AI-generated.
Listen to this article
BBC Radio West Midlands selected artist Papi Lamour as their Artist of the Month, and aired a pre-recorded interview on the Introducing Show on Thursday, November 6.
Host Theo Johnson praised Lamour’s music, saying he heard the song and it blew him away.
He gushed: "It sounded pitch perfect, the instrumentals were amazing, the words were amazing, and it was representing Black History Month. How could I not get behind it?"
Johnson went on to say the music was created in a "very unique way, and with the times", which in the interview Lamour revealed was all made with AI software.
Lamour explained he wrote the lyrics, and said: "With various technological tools available these day you can commission a virtual band to do the rest for you."
Read more: Heart radio presenter Kelly Brook among stars battling it out as I'm a Celebrity returns to screens
Read more: Last orders: Britain's biggest pub group 'billions in debt' - as it considers sell-off of more than a 1000 venues
Other musicians have reacted with fury to the decision to platform someone who uses AI to create music, over many other artists who are struggling to get recognition.
Birmingham-based songwriter Mollyxo, slammed the decision in a viral TikTok video and voiced her fears about how it could impact future musicians.
She called the show an "absolute joke" and revealed that she has formally complained to the BBC.
"I cannot explain to you how disrespectful it is for a show like the BBC Introducing, which is a platform for independent artists to get heard, noticed and recognised for their talent that they've put years and years into, into learning new skills, honing their skills, to be good enough to be spotted by BBC Introducing."
She said independent artists rely on platforms such as BBC Introducing to give recognition to "real musicians", not those who use AI to create songs for them.
A BBC spokesperson told Rolling Stone UK: “Each track is considered based on its musical merit and whether it is right for our target audience, with decisions made on a case-by-case basis.”
LBC has contacted BBC for comment.