Among those included on the BBC Arabic list is Abdullah Darwish who took part in the October 7 attack that led to the current outbreak of conflict

Abdullah Iyad Baris also featured on the BBC list. Picture: Telegraph

By LBC Staff

The BBC has been accused of "inaccuracy" and "bias" after it emerged that the broadcaster had referred to several men killed in the Israel-Gaza war as journalists, who had been described by Hamas as martyrs.

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BBC Arabic started publishing a list of all the journalists killed in the conflict when the war began, which is regularly updated and includes more than 180 Palestinians and four Israelis. It has been revealed that 53 people named on the list have ties to terror organisations. Ten of these people were also referred to as journalists on the English-language BBC News website or on both English and Arabic sites, however, the remaining 43 appeared only on BBC Arabic, according to the Telegraph. Read more: Five arrested over RAF base 'bomb plot' are all British men from London and aged in their 20s Read more: Price of diesel hits all-time high as conflict in Middle East rages on

Yaqoub Al-Barsh. Picture: Telegraph

It follows the Committee to Protect Journalists removing 22 people included on its own list after it emerged that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad published obituaries naming the men as combatants. Among those included on the BBC Arabic list is Abdullah Darwish, who took part in the October 7 attack that led to the current outbreak of conflict. BBC Arabic described him as “a cameraman for Al-Aqsa TV”, but it had been found that he had taken part in the attack as part of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades. Photos also showed him wearing the distinctive headband of the brigade. Yaqoub Al-Barsh, named by BBC Arabic as the executive director of Namaa Radio, was found to have been called a "martyr" by Hamas.

Palestinian Hamas militants are seen during a military show in the Bani Suheila district. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images