The leaked dossier from Michael Prescott, a respected former journalist and adviser to the corporation on editorial standards, lays bare systemic bias on key issues - and an ostrich-like attitude from its leaders that may prove fatal if a future government is less sympathetic.

I say this without the glee or determination to do the BBC down that sometimes colours attacks on the institution from the right of British politics, whose principled opposition to its funding model can sometimes spill into outright hostility.

As a former journalist and spokesman for then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, I have long looked up to the BBC and revered the place in public life it is supposed to hold. At its best, our national broadcaster is a vital bulwark of democracy: a public institution deserving of trust and independence from short-term political convenience.

That is why the revelations contained in the leaked dossier uncovered by The Telegraph are so alarming and dismal. For what is exposed is no mere isolated error or misjudgement: the report alleges that the BBC’s senior leadership stood by and refused to investigate systemic bias properly.

One example in particular is jaw-dropping. The dossier claims the BBC stood by the editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump — yet in a strikingly similar case involving Her Late Majesty the Queen, it took the opposite approach.

Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s senior controller of news content, seemingly defended the BBC’s splicing together of two different bits of footage from 55 minutes apart, which utterly misrepresented what had happened and wrongly indicated that Trump had encouraged the Capitol riot.

He reportedly said that it’s “normal practice to edit speeches into short form clips”. If this report is accurate, it raises profound questions of fairness, consistency, editorial control and institutional integrity.

On top of the persistent, and often ignored, failings of BBC Arabic in its reporting on Israel and its platforming of extremists, this is a profoundly dangerous moment for the broadcaster. Director-General Tim Davie must now show that this evidence of structural bias cannot simply be archived away or explained off as the aberration of a lone programme-maker.

When complaints, credible internal concerns and documented patterns point in one direction, a public broadcaster must be willing to scrutinise itself ruthlessly.

To be clear: my concern is not about viewpoint diversity or political balance alone. It is about process, transparency, and public trust. A BBC that treats one high-profile figure differently from another without transparent justification - and then refuses to open a thorough investigation when serious internal concerns are raised - undermines the very charter it claims to uphold.

The institutional legacy that BBC journalists carry is immense, and its future role is ever more important in a world where misinformation and disinformation are rampant.

That is why it is essential that the corporation faces up to this crisis and stops the rot. The BBC must now open itself up to a fully independent and public investigation into its editorial culture.

If the BBC cannot demonstrate steps to restore confidence in its impartiality and rigorous editorial standards, the regulator - and ultimately Parliament - will be forced to act. Its unique place in Britain’s public life will be lost forever.

It is simply untenable for a publicly funded broadcaster to sit in stasis while its credibility erodes.

Lord Walney is the former UK government Independent Advisor on Political Violence.

