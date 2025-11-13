It comes as the BBC faces a legal challenge from Trump after being accused of "doctoring" a clip of the US president speaking ahead of the January 6 insurrection.

US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett and Henry Moore

It has been revealed that BBC Newsnight also doctored footage of a Donald Trump speech and ignored concerns that were raised about it.

Spliced footage of the speech, which aired in an episode in 2022, made it seem US President Donald Trump was encouraging his supporters to riot. It comes as the BBC faces a legal challenge from Mr Trump after being accused of "doctoring" a clip of the US president speaking ahead of the January 6 insurrection. Now, it appears a similar edit was made by BBC Newsnight for an episode which aired in 2022. Read more: BBC 'prepared to apologise' for doctoring Trump's speech

Outgoing BBC Director-General Tim Davie outside BBC Broadcasting House in London following his resignation. Picture date: Tuesday November 11, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Just like the Panorama clip, the Newsnight edit removes parts of Mr Trump's speech, seemingly emphasising his message to supporters to "fight like hell" hours before a mob of his fans descended on Washington, DC. A BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC holds itself to the highest editorial standards. This matter has been brought to our attention and we are now looking into it." The clip has Mr Trump saying: “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women – and we fight. "We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you aren’t gonna have a country any more.” This removes a large chunk of the President's speech, with some claiming it makes him appear to be more inflammatory than he actually was. In reality, Mr Trump said: “Now, it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down, we’re going to walk down.