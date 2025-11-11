President Trump says he will sue the BBC for $1 billion if he is not compensated over the editing of his speech in a Panorama documentary

BBC owes Trump an apology and should 'stick to' their own policies, government minister Alison McGovern tells LBC. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Ella Bennett

A government minister has said the BBC should apologise to Donald Trump if they made an "editorial mistake" with the editing of his speech in a Panorama documentary.

The Panorama episode is alleged to have “completely misled” viewers by splicing together two moments from the President's speech to make it appear he was telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell". In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard". Despite questions over the BBC's impartiality and standards, Ms McGovern has shown her support for the corporation and denied that standards are slipping.

President Trump has threatened legal action. Picture: Getty

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "If you look at the levels of trust people have in the BBC, it's extraordinarily high. "I think the BBC are in a unique place. They can bring stories from my constituency in Birkenhead and they deal with massive global issues too, and they have this incredibly high level of trust. "The thing that I would ask of them, as a politician, you know, I won't always like the questions I'm asked by any journalist, but the thing I would ask of them is invest in that proper journalism. "And if you've made mistakes, say sorry."