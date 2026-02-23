The Corporation has issued an apology for 'any offence' caused by the moment.

John Davidson and Robert Aramayo attending the EE BAFTA Film Nominees Party 2026. Picture: Alamy

The BBC has been forced to apologise after airing a racial slur during a pre-recorded showing of the BAFTA awards on Sunday night.

BAFTA host Alan Cumming issued an apology to BAFTA attendees after Tourette's activist John Davidson was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. A film based on Davidson’s life, titled ‘I Swear’, won several awards during Sunday night’s show, including Brit Robert Aramayo winning leading actor for his portrayal of the activist. Sinners’ stars Jordan and Lindo did not react to the involuntary tic, but the moment prompted fury online, with viewers pointing out the BBC had two hours to edit it out before the ceremony aired to millions. Read more: William admits he's 'not in calm state' during BAFTAs appearance with Kate after Andrew arrest Read more: Donald Trump’s $10bn lawsuit against the BBC will go to trial next year, judge rules

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show. Picture: Getty

The Corporation has since apologised for “any offence caused” by the slur. A BBC spokesperson said: “The live event is three hours and it has to be reduced to two hours for its on-air slot. “The same happened to other speeches made during the night and all edits were made to ensure the programme was delivered to time. “All winners' speeches will be available to watch via Bafta's YouTube channel.” Other viewers pointed out that the BBC kept the slur in, despite editing out several calls for a “free Palestine” by actors and directors. It comes after reports claimed BBC bosses were on high alert for “politically charged moments” following the fury caused by Bob Vylan’s “Death to the IDF” chants at Glastonbury last summer. Taking to social media, one furious viewer wrote: “So let me get this straight: There is a 2hr delay between the BAFTA event & the BBC airing it.

Robert Aramayo poses with the EE rising star award and the award for leading actor for 'I Swear'. Picture: Alamy