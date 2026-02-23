Fury as BBC airs racial slur during pre-recorded BAFTA ceremony
The Corporation has issued an apology for 'any offence' caused by the moment.
The BBC has been forced to apologise after airing a racial slur during a pre-recorded showing of the BAFTA awards on Sunday night.
BAFTA host Alan Cumming issued an apology to BAFTA attendees after Tourette's activist John Davidson was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.
A film based on Davidson’s life, titled ‘I Swear’, won several awards during Sunday night’s show, including Brit Robert Aramayo winning leading actor for his portrayal of the activist.
Sinners’ stars Jordan and Lindo did not react to the involuntary tic, but the moment prompted fury online, with viewers pointing out the BBC had two hours to edit it out before the ceremony aired to millions.
The Corporation has since apologised for “any offence caused” by the slur.
A BBC spokesperson said: “The live event is three hours and it has to be reduced to two hours for its on-air slot.
“The same happened to other speeches made during the night and all edits were made to ensure the programme was delivered to time.
“All winners' speeches will be available to watch via Bafta's YouTube channel.”
Other viewers pointed out that the BBC kept the slur in, despite editing out several calls for a “free Palestine” by actors and directors.
It comes after reports claimed BBC bosses were on high alert for “politically charged moments” following the fury caused by Bob Vylan’s “Death to the IDF” chants at Glastonbury last summer.
Taking to social media, one furious viewer wrote: “So let me get this straight: There is a 2hr delay between the BAFTA event & the BBC airing it.
“In that time they managed to edit out a woman saying 'Free Palestine' but didn't edit out the man with Tourette's shouting the N word at 2 black people? Is that where we are?”
Another added: “I'm devastated that Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan experienced this.
“I feel for John too & whilst it was involuntary, I do hope to hear a public apology from him soon. What I cannot abide is the BBC/Bafta airing that moment but cutting Adinola Davies saying 'Free Palestine'.”
Host Alan Cumming also apologised for the moment, saying: “'You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight.
“If you have seen the film I Swear, you will know that film is about the experience of a person with Tourette syndrome.
“Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you were offended.”
Robert Aramayo won best actor for his lead role in I Swear, a biographical drama based on the true story Davidson.
He defeated Hollywood heavyweights including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Ethan Hawke for the best actor prize and gave Hawke a special mention as he accepted his trophy.
He said: “When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came in to speak to us at Juilliard and he gave an amazing talk on longevity as an actor, about protecting your instrument and avoiding self-destructive behaviours, and it had a great impact on everyone in the room.
“So to be in this category with you tonight is incredible. Thank you Ethan.”
Later in the evening, Robert jumped to Davidson's defence, saying: "First of all the are tics. He is ticking. We have to understand.
"The way we perceive Tourette's is a joint responsibility. It's not shouting obscenities.
"It's not being abusive. It's Tourettes. They are tics. If it can lead to a deeper understanding of Tourettes, and movies are part of that conversation, then it's an incredible thing."