BBC Three and BBC Scotland to close as part of cuts to save broadcaster £500m
BBC Scotland’s TV channel will close next spring and move online, as the broadcaster announces more cuts.
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BBC Scotland’s TV channel will close next spring and move online, as the broadcaster announces more cuts.
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BBC Scotland’s dedicated TV channel is set to close as part of the corporation’s drive to save £500m.
The channel, which launched in February 2019, will move to BBC iPlayer next spring, the BBC said.
Its nightly News at Seven bulletin will also come to an end.
Around 10 roles are expected to be cut as a result, in addition to 60 BBC Scotland posts announced earlier this year.
Hayley Valentine, BBC Scotland’s director said the broadcaster had to focus its resources “where they will have the greatest impact for audiences” amid “significant financial challenges”.
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A string of programmes currently airing on the channel will move online or to BBC One or BBC Two in Scotland.
They include Scotland’s Home of the Year, Murder Case, Inside Barlinnie, the Scottish Cup Final and Hogmanay coverage.
Friday-night SPFL Championship matches will move to BBC Two in Scotland.
The BBC also said BBC Three will become an online-only service.
This comes as the broadcaster looks set to cut between 1,800 and 2,000 jobs over the next two years.
It blames financial pressures and a fall in the number of households paying the TV licence fee.
Ms Valentine said she was “extremely proud” of the News at Seven team, adding that BBC Scotland would continue to develop its news and current affairs output for changing audience habits.