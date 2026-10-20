BBC Scotland’s TV channel will close next spring and move online, as the broadcaster announces more cuts.

BBC Scotland’s dedicated TV channel is set to close as part of the corporation’s drive to save £500m.

The channel, which launched in February 2019, will move to BBC iPlayer next spring, the BBC said.

Its nightly News at Seven bulletin will also come to an end.

Around 10 roles are expected to be cut as a result, in addition to 60 BBC Scotland posts announced earlier this year.

Hayley Valentine, BBC Scotland’s director said the broadcaster had to focus its resources “where they will have the greatest impact for audiences” amid “significant financial challenges”.

Read more: BBC to cut one in 10 jobs in major cost-cutting drive

Read more: Donald Trump bids to block release of financial records in BBC defamation case