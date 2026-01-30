The BBC has been accused of 'shoe-horning’ ethnic minority actors into unlikely roles as part of an "overly didactic and preachy” diversity drive by the corporation.

It also raised viewers’ criticisms about mixed-raced actor Nathaniel Curti, who played Sir Isaac Newton in the 60th anniversary episode of Doctor Who.

The 2023 production saw mixed-race actress Shalom Brune-Franklin cast as Estella in the story, with critics pointing out the story is set in the early to mid 19th Century.

Their report pinpointed the BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens's Great Expectations as one example raised by viewers.

The pair spoke to over 100 executives, commissioners, programme-makers and industry experts, as well as 4,500 members of the public.

The report, carried out by former BAFTA Chair, Anne Morrison, was compiled alongside independent media consultant, Chris Banatvala.

An independent report into the corporation's content criticised the organisation's casting strategy, raising critics’ concerns that it places ethnic minorities in inappropriate settings.

However, the report stated this was "less of a stretch" as the show had a particular focus on science-fiction.

It also pointed to an Agatha Christie story which it said was laced with “anti-colonial struggles”, despite the murder mystery being set in a rural village.

The report said that “unless it’s very skilfully done”, this can sometimes appear “overly didactic and preachy, as if the viewer is being lectured or a point is being made heavy-handedly”.

“Often when something appears clunky it is because … the diversity seems superimposed rather than arising out of the subject matter,” they added.

The report authors continued: “Representation may sometimes feel to the audience shoe-horned into programmes in aninauthentic way.

“This criticism was particularly directed at the portrayal of ethnic minorities appearing in job roles and in areas of the UK where this would still be unlikely, despite the fact that society is evolving and there is more integration than in the past.”

But the report did acknowledge the broadcaster has been more “inclusive and authentic” in its portrayal of communities in the UK in recent years.

Separately, the report also called for the corporation to take "further steps" to better represent working class people outside London and older women.

It warned the corporation should be "measuring class on and off-air as a matter of urgency"."The two most persistent issues that we identified are the need for the BBC to focus on and connect better with working class audiences and those based outside London and the south of England," the report read.

It continued: “We would like to see a renewed effort to achieve gender balance in content for contributors and reporters in news and factual programmes.“In addition, we found that male presenters significantly outnumber female presenters in the older age groups.“

The BBC has not been making full use of the data it holds to keep track of this issue. We believe that women on air ought to be able to have as long a career at the BBC as their male counterparts.”

Samir Shah, the BBC chair, said: “It is vital the BBC authentically reflects the lives of all the communities, classes, and cultures across the UK.”