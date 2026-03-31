BBC staff members were left "gasping in shock" after hearing the news of Scott Mills’ sudden sacking, sources say.

The star, who took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025, saw his contract with the broadcaster torn up over allegations about his personal conduct.

The Corporation has been plunged into its latest crisis after it announced that the Radio 2 DJ would be axed from his £350,000-a-year role .

"As part of these inquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.

“These were reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000.

"The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force.

It is not known if the BBC knew about the police investigation at the time.

Mills was questioned by officers under caution but the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The presenter was reportedly fired after a complaint was made in connection to a historic investigation into allegations of "serious sexual offences" against a teenage boy.

Friends of Mills have told The Sun they were blindsided by the sacking and have not been able to make contact with the 53-year-old since the news broke on Monday.

“A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges.

"Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019."

A BBC source said bosses acted “quickly and decisively” last week after a complaint was made.

The complainant was reportedly updated on Mills' dismissal by the Beeb and remains in contact with them.

Reports suggest Mills’ contract was terminated within five days of the complaint being made.

During the meeting with senior BBC staff, Mills was said to be "tense" as he was told he was being relieved of his duties.

He has now "completely shut down", with no one able to "get hold of him".

A source explained to The Sun: “An allegation was made against Scott last Tuesday and he was called in for a meeting.

"He was taken off air from Radio 2 the following day and his contract was terminated at the weekend. It was a very fast process between the complaint being raised and Scott leaving. It happened in less than five days.”

An internal message was sent around Radio 2 after Mills’ exit was made public.

Lorna Clarke, the BBC’s Director of Music, told staff: “I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast Show, and the BBC.

“I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock.

"Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too."

Last night, Rhodri-Talfan Davies, the BBC’s Acting Director-General, sent out a company-wide email saying: "I hope you all understand that we are not able to share any more information.

"I just want to recognise the pressure this puts on them, many of whom have worked with Scott for many years."

In an official statement, the BBC said: "While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm that Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC."

Mills, who married his boyfriend Sam Vaughan in July 2024, had "no idea" what was coming after was taken off air from Wednesday last week, sources. said.

BBC staff were originally told the presenter was having time off for "personal reasons" and were in "utter shock" when the news broke.

Gary Davies has temporarily taken over hosting the Radio 2 Breakfast show until Thursday, with OJ Borg working on Bank Holiday Friday and Monday.