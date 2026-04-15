BBC to cut one in 10 jobs in major cost-cutting drive
The broadcasting house currently employs nearly 2,000 people across the UK
The BBC is set to cut up to 2,000 jobs in a bid to cut costs by 10% over the next three years.
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The public service broadcaster is preparing to tell staff that around one in 10 jobs could be cut as it seeks to slim down its operations amid mounting pressure on licence fee funding.
The BBC currently employs about 21,500 people across the UK, meaning the planned cuts could affect roughly 2,000 roles.
The proposals were due to be outlined at an all-staff meeting led by Rhodri Talfan Davies, the interim director-general, on Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement comes just weeks before Matt Brittin takes over as director-general on 18 May.
The former Google executive was appointed to succeed Tim Davie, who stepped down on 2 April.
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Brittin will arrive at the BBC at a difficult time for the organisation, as it faces intensifying competition from streaming-service rivals and continued pressure on its finances.
The BBC has said cost-cutting is necessary to ensure it remains relevant in an increasingly competitive media landscape while managing pressure on its budget.
The move comes after the government announced in February that the TV licence fee would rise for a third consecutive year.
The fee, which currently stands at £174.50, rose by £5.50 to £180 in April.
The licence fee, which provides the BBC’s core funding, is linked to annual Consumer Price Index inflation.