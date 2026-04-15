The BBC is set to cut up to 2,000 jobs in a bid to cut costs by 10% over the next three years.

The public service broadcaster is preparing to tell staff that around one in 10 jobs could be cut as it seeks to slim down its operations amid mounting pressure on licence fee funding.

The BBC currently employs about 21,500 people across the UK, meaning the planned cuts could affect roughly 2,000 roles.

The proposals were due to be outlined at an all-staff meeting led by Rhodri Talfan Davies, the interim director-general, on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes just weeks before Matt Brittin takes over as director-general on 18 May.

The former Google executive was appointed to succeed Tim Davie, who stepped down on 2 April.

Read more: Kemi Badenoch calls for parents of Southport killer to be deported

Read more: Almost 200 prisoners released by Ministry of Justice by mistake last year, new figures show