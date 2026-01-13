The BBC is seeking to have President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the corporation thrown out of court

The BBC is seeking to have President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the corporation thrown out of court. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The BBC is seeking to have President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the corporation thrown out of court, new documents show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The broadcaster is facing legal proceedings launched by the President after admitting that edited footage of his January 6, 2021, speech made it appear as though he egged on the subsequent Capitol riot. The footage was spliced together and appeared on a 2024 edition of Panorama before Mr Trump won re-election later that year. Mr Trump is seeking up to $10billion (£7.5 billion) in damages in response to the editing of the speech, with his lawyers claiming it was "false and defamatory". In the clip, two moments from the President's speech were combined, making it appear he was telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell". Read More: Trump mulls air strikes on Iran as he announces tariff hike on those doing business with under-fire regime Read More: Caller Steve has no sympathy for the BBC in Trump lawsuit

BBC Broadcasting House In London. Picture: Getty

In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard". The BBC will file a motion to dismiss, claiming the Florida court lacks "personal jurisdiction" over them, the court venue is "improper" and that Mr Trump has "failed to state a claim", documents filed late on Monday evening UK time revealed. The corporation will argue that it did not create, produce or broadcast the documentary in Florida and that Mr Trump's claim that the documentary was available in the US on streaming service BritBox is not true. It will also claim the president has failed to "plausibly allege" the BBC published the documentary with "actual malice", which public officials are required to show when filing suit for defamation in the US. The broadcaster has asked the court "to stay all other discovery" - the pre-trial process in which parties gather information - pending the decision on the motion.

Former Director-General Tim Davie resigned from the BBC over the scandal. Picture: Getty