The BBC has warned a Florida court of the "chilling effect" the US President's defamation lawsuit would have on the "robust reporting on public figures and events". Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The BBC has warned a Florida court of the "chilling effect" the US President's defamation lawsuit would have on the "robust reporting on public figures and events"

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In its motion to dismiss, the corporation cited case law, stating: "Early dismissal is favoured given the 'powerful interest in ensuring that free speech is not unduly burdened by the necessity of defending against expensive yet groundless litigation', which 'would constrict' the 'breathing space' needed to ensure robust reporting on public figures and events." Arguing the case should be thrown out, the BBC continued: "All the more so when plaintiff (President Trump) is among the most powerful and high-profile individuals in the world, on whose activities the BBC reports every day. "The chilling effect is clear." Following the filing of its motion to dismiss, the BBC reiterated it would "robustly defend the case". Read More: Donald Trump’s $10bn lawsuit against the BBC will go to trial next year, judge rules Read More: Donald Trump warns US will 'do what we have to' over Cuba days after rare riot

President Trump Delivers Remarks At A Kennedy Center Board Luncheon. Picture: Getty

A BBC spokesperson said: "We have said throughout we will robustly defend the case against us. "Put simply - the documentary was never aired in Florida - or the US. "It wasn't available to watch in the US on iPlayer, online or any other streaming platforms including BritBox and BBC Select. "We have therefore challenged jurisdiction of the Florida court and filed a motion to dismiss the president's claim." The BBC has argued it would be "unduly burdensome" to defend President Donald Trump's defamation case in Florida.

BBC Broadcasting House In London. Picture: Getty