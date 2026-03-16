BBC warns of chilling effect as it prepares to defend itself from Trump lawsuit
The BBC has warned a Florida court of the "chilling effect" the US President's defamation lawsuit would have on the "robust reporting on public figures and events"
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In its motion to dismiss, the corporation cited case law, stating: "Early dismissal is favoured given the 'powerful interest in ensuring that free speech is not unduly burdened by the necessity of defending against expensive yet groundless litigation', which 'would constrict' the 'breathing space' needed to ensure robust reporting on public figures and events."
Arguing the case should be thrown out, the BBC continued: "All the more so when plaintiff (President Trump) is among the most powerful and high-profile individuals in the world, on whose activities the BBC reports every day.
"The chilling effect is clear."
Following the filing of its motion to dismiss, the BBC reiterated it would "robustly defend the case".
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A BBC spokesperson said: "We have said throughout we will robustly defend the case against us.
"Put simply - the documentary was never aired in Florida - or the US.
"It wasn't available to watch in the US on iPlayer, online or any other streaming platforms including BritBox and BBC Select.
"We have therefore challenged jurisdiction of the Florida court and filed a motion to dismiss the president's claim."
The BBC has argued it would be "unduly burdensome" to defend President Donald Trump's defamation case in Florida.
In its motion to dismiss, the corporation said: "These burdens are not outweighed by Florida's minimal interests in overseeing a dispute about UK entities' role in a documentary aimed at UK viewers, who fund the BBC by paying the UK licence fee."
The BBC said: "It would be unduly burdensome for these UK defendants to defend themselves in Florida."
It added: "Nor would it be fair to require defendants to litigate in Florida where the BBC took active measures to block Americans from viewing this documentary."
The BBC has argued President Donald Trump's defamation claim should be dismissed because he cannot show the corporation "purposefully aimed the documentary at Florida".
The US president filed the claim in the southern district of Florida in December last year, but the BBC said they are "not at home in Florida".
In the motion to dismiss, the BBC said: "The president has no basis at all to ask this court to exercise jurisdiction over defendants (BBC)."
The corporation also argued it is "not subject to general personal jurisdiction in Florida because they do not engage in substantial and not isolated activity within this state."
Panorama faced criticism last year over an episode broadcast in 2024 for giving the impression the US president had encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol building in 2021.
The motion to dismiss from the BBC, which was filed on Monday, cites a "lack of personal jurisdiction" and a "failure to state a claim".
In the 34-page document, the BBC said: "In all, plaintiff (President Trump) falls well short of the high bar of actual malice.
"He fails to plausibly allege facts showing that defendants (BBC) knowingly intended to create a false impression."