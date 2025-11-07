A newsreader who changed the phrase ‘pregnant people’ to ‘women’ during a live broadcast has been found to have broken BBC impartiality rules.

Martine Croxall pulled a face while deviating from her autocue while introducing an interview with an assistant professor about groups most at risk during UK heatwaves.

Her facial expression, and choice of words earned her an outpouring of support online.

However the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) considered her facial expression expressed a “controversial view about trans people”.

The ECU said that Croxall’s expression “indicated a particular viewpoint in the controversies currently surrounding trans ideology”.

During the broadcast in June, she said: “Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people … women … and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.”

Dr Mistry, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, then went on to use the term “pregnant women” during the interview.

The ECU further stated that “congratulatory messages Ms Croxall later received on social media, together with the critical views expressed in the complaints to the BBC and elsewhere, tended to confirm that the impression of her having expressed a personal view was widely shared across the spectrum of opinion on the issue”.

It did note that “Ms Croxall was reacting to scripting, which somewhat clumsily incorporated phrases from the press release accompanying the research, including ‘the aged’, which is not the BBC style, and ‘pregnant people’, which did not match what Dr Mistry said in the clip which followed”.

It went on to say that “giving the strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter, even if inadvertently, falls short of the BBC’s expectations of its presenters and journalists in relation to impartiality, the ECU upheld the complaints”.