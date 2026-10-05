A Conservative government will legislate for new nuclear power in Scotland, the party’s shadow energy security secretary has said, telling ministers in Edinburgh to “bring it on” if they object.

The Scottish Government under the SNP has consistently been against the creation of new nuclear power sites north of the border, using devolved planning law to block any such projects.

The position has long been at odds with successive UK governments.

But speaking at the Conservative conference in Birmingham, Andrew Bowie said “no part of Britain will be off limits” for new nuclear sites if the party returns to Downing Street.

“The SNP are using devolved planning law to block any nuclear investment in Scotland,” he said.

“Their Luddite approach is flying in the face of science, public opinion and common sense – this is the SNP, after all.

“But I do not want any part of Great Britain to miss out on this nuclear renewal.

“We will need a third large-scale reactor, we will build that reactor and no part of Britain will be off limits, including Scotland.

“We will legislate to get it done – no more Mr Nice Guy, no more devolve and forget.

“Energy is a reserved power of the sovereign parliament of our United Kingdom and I am fed up with the SNP playing games with devolved planning policy to block our nuclear renewal, so we will legislate to ensure new nuclear can and will be built in Scotland.

“If the nationalists want to stop us from delivering thousands of jobs, economic growth and energy security for Britain, I have one thing to say – bring it on.”

🇬🇧 Just off the stage at #CPC26 outlining the first steps of the @Conservatives National Nuclear Renewal! pic.twitter.com/ffR9lVo0yq — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) October 5, 2026

The Tory shadow minister also hit out at the UK Government, claiming the decision on the controversial Rosebank and Jackdaw oil fields in the North Sea was due to fear voters could shift from Labour to the Greens.

Reports suggested the decision could come in September, but no ruling has been made by the UK Government.

“They’re still delaying, and why?” said Mr Bowie.

“Because Andy Burnham is running scared of Zack Polanski and the Green Party.”

He added: “This isn’t ideological for us. It is pragmatic, it’s about acting in our national interest, it’s about backing jobs and our energy security.

“That’s why I, Kemi (Badenoch) and the Conservative Party have been clear – we will scrap the windfall tax, we will end Labour’s ban on new licences, we will approve Jackdaw and Rosebank and go further.”