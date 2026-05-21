Nearly 700 airport workers in Edinburgh and Glasgow have backed strike action during the peak summer holiday season, including during the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Unite the union said on Thursday it will announce strike dates in the coming days, but said industrial action is expected to occur over the course of the two major events.

About 370 workers employed by Edinburgh Airport Limited, and about 320 workers employed by ICTS and Menzies Aviation in Glasgow, have backed strike action over ongoing pay disputes.

The union said ICTS workers deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights.

“Workers across Scotland’s largest airports have overwhelmingly backed summer strike action.

“This is a direct result of their very profitable employers’ refusal to make a fair pay offer,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

“The workers have no other option and the blame for this situation lies entirely with wealthy companies choosing to boost profits before people.”

A spokesperson from Menzies Aviation said: “We are disappointed the union has progressed industrial action in an attempt to disrupt flights at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports this summer.

“We have engaged constructively throughout and put forward a fair and workable offer for all parties that recognises the challenging operating environment caused by the Middle East conflict.

“Pay at both locations has consistently increased above inflation since the Covid pandemic, and our current proposal again exceeds inflation and aligns with agreements the union has reached with other ground handlers at Edinburgh and Glasgow. We hope an amicable resolution can be reached soon.

“Should industrial action take place, we have robust and proven contingency plans to minimise any potential disruption to our airline customers and their passengers, ensuring flights can operate as scheduled.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Constructive talks on pay were held today with Acas between Edinburgh Airport and its unions, including Unite.

“Further talks are planned for early next week.”

A spokesperson for AGS Airports said: “We are aware of the regrettable developments involving Unite, Menzies and ICTS including threats to disrupt passengers’ holiday plans.

“Both Menzies and ICTS continue to engage in discussions with the trade Union as they work to find a resolution on the pay awards.”