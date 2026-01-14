Administrators have confirmed the locations of a raft of TGI Fridays restaurants which will shut after the dining chain fell into administration.

The company has permanently shut 16 venues across the UK, in a move which will hit 456 workers.

Administrators from Interpath said the closures came despite the business securing a pre-pack administration deal with Sugarloaf, the company behind the chain’s global brand.

As a result, 33 restaurants will remain open and retain 1,384 jobs.

The following restaurants have closed due to the administration:

-Ashton Under Lyne, Greater Manchester

-Doncaster, South Yorkshire

-Staines, Surrey

-Stevenage, Hertfordshire

-Walsall, West Midlands

-Bournemouth, Dorset

-Telford, Shropshire

-Reading, Berkshire

-Coventry, Warwickshire

-Edinburgh, Scotland

-Crawley, West Sussex

-Aberdeen Beach, Scotland

-Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

-Sheffield, South Yorkshire

-Stratford, Greater London

-Braintree, Essex