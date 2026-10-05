TalkTalk customers have been assured their service will continue as normal after BT agreed a rescue deal for the firm.

TalkTalk customers should leave direct debits in place and continue paying as normal to avoid missed payments and disruption to service, experts said.

They also urged customers to be wary of scammers, and to hang up and get in touch with TalkTalk direct if anyone makes contact out of the blue.

BT said TalkTalk customers will remain as such and ‘do not need to do anything differently’ (BT/PA)

Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, said TalkTalk customers will remain as such and “do not need to do anything differently”.

All prices and contracts will remain unaffected, and customers can continue to use all services as usual, she said.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, which has helped pave the way for the sale, also said services should continue as normal while the acquisition process is taken forward, and customers will be contacted directly if there are any changes they need to know about.

Ernest Doku, communications spokesman at Uswitch, said: “BT has said TalkTalk will keep operating separately while regulators review the deal, so your broadband and landline carry on as normal, and there is nothing you need to do right now.”

He added: “BT should set out quickly and plainly what this means for contracts, prices and service in the future, so nobody is left guessing.

“In the meantime, keep paying as normal and leave your direct debit running, as missed payments could put your service at risk. Scammers thrive on moments like this, so if anyone contacts you out of the blue about the sale, hang up and get in touch with TalkTalk yourself through My Account on its website.

“If you or someone in your home relies on the landline or broadband for a care alarm or a medical reason, tell TalkTalk now so you’re registered for extra support such as priority fault repair. It’s still your provider for the time being, and it can only look after you properly if it knows who you are.

“If the new owner puts up your price beyond what was set out in your contract, or makes other significant changes to it, Ofcom’s rules mean you should be able to leave without an exit fee. For now, carry on as normal. If you’re out of contract, you’re free to look around as you always were, and it’s worth checking you’re still on the right deal.”

Alex Tofts, from Broadband Genie, said: “For customers, both TalkTalk and BT Group currently sit at the pricier end for mid-contract price increases on broadband-only deals, though both are signatories to Ofcom’s voluntary codes on speed and automatic compensation.

“It is also worth noting Ofcom data shows TalkTalk has consistently drawn the highest customer complaint levels per 100,000, while BT sits in line with the industry average.

“If you signed or renewed a TalkTalk contract within the last two years, you won’t be able to switch right now without early termination fees. But if you’re out of contract, or past that two-year mark, now is the time to shop around. Customers who regularly switch their broadband provider stand to save up to £452 a year.”

Under Ofcom’s rules, customers can leave without an early termination charge if their provider increases prices beyond what was agreed at sign-up or makes other material changes to the contract.