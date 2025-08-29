The cost of the weight loss jab Mounjaro is expected to be discounted in UK pharmacies when a price rise comes into force next week.

Those using the jabs could save more than £80 on the maximum dose, Sky News reports.

Pharmacy leaders said the rebate will “mitigate some of the impact” of the hike, although patients should “still anticipate seeing a rise in prices”.

It was announced earlier this month that Mounjaro maker Eli Lilly would increase the UK list price of the drug by up to 170% from September 1.

This would have sent the price of the highest dose from £122 to £330 a month.

However, documents seen by Sky show the discount plans mean 15mg of Mounjaro will rise from £122 a month to £247.50.

An Eli Lilly spokesperson said: “We are working with private providers on commercial arrangements to maintain affordability and expect these to be passed on to patients when the change is effective on September 1.

“We are already seeing providers respond in different ways to the list price change, with a range of options available for eligible patients.

“We also want to work in partnership with the Government to expand NHS access for eligible patients, building on the commitments in the Government’s 10 Year Plan.”

Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), said: “Pricing is a matter for the manufacturers and pharmacies will do all they can to support patients when prices change.

“This rebate will mitigate some of the impact of the increase in Mounjaro prices faced by pharmacies but patients should still anticipate seeing a rise in prices from September 1.

“Prices advertised in many pharmacies will already reflect this discount and pharmacies will also have to wait to receive this retrospectively after dispensing.

“Pharmacies will access price rebates if they can as a way of keeping prices accessible.

“Pharmacies are working hard to support their patients and explore if there are options to minimise disruption to their treatment programme.”

The news comes after Eli Lilly paused shipments of Mounjaro to the UK amid soaring demand ahead of the price hike.

The company said it has “allocations in place for pharmacies and providers that order stock from us, to manage our supply and ensure patients maintain access”.

“There are legal protections in place, enforced by the MHRA, to prevent inappropriate stockpiling of medicines by providers,” a spokesperson added.

“We encourage patients to only order based on their current treatment plan, to reduce the risk of localised disruption.”