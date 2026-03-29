People are set to spend more than £50 typically on Easter gifts this year, buying chocolate eggs for four people on average, according to a survey.

The average expected Easter spend is £57, buy now pay later provider Clearpay said, including items such as chocolate eggs as well as children’s activity packs and beauty gifts.

More than a quarter (27%) of shoppers plan to buy at least one egg priced over £10.

Younger adults expect to spend the most typically this Easter, with Gen Zs and Millennials anticipating spending over £100 on average, the research found.

Rich Bayer, chief executive at Clearpay, said: “Easter is a great time to show appreciation for the people in your life, but it’s important to make sure that spending doesn’t creep up, especially if you’re buying multiple gifts.”

Clearpay suggested taking steps such as setting a budget, considering non-edible Easter gifts that may be appreciated for longer and taking time to compare prices.

Recent research from Which? indicated that shoppers looking to buy chocolate Easter treats are being hit by a shrinkflation “double whammy” of rising prices and products getting smaller.

Which? said it had found that the experience of products reducing in size but prices being maintained or increased “has become a prevalent trend in the seasonal aisle”.

Manufacturers have cited ongoing pressures, including rises in the cost of cocoa, while those in the retail sector have said they are focused on giving customers value.

Opinium Research surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in March for Clearpay.

Meanwhile, a survey for cashback provider Rakuten found nearly a fifth (18%) of people buy Easter wreaths, trees and decorations with the younger Gen Z generation particularly likely to do so.

Nearly a third (32%) of people surveyed are buying Easter related clothing and accessories, with Gen Z again being particularly likely to do so, according to the Opinium survey of 2,000 people across the UK in February.

Here is the average total expected Easter spend per person by age group, according to Clearpay:

– Gen Z (aged 18 to 29), £106

– Millennials (30 to 45), £107

– Gen X (46 to 61), £24

– Baby Boomers (62 to 80), £13