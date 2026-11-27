A cyber incident has forced the Department for Work and Pensions to take some systems offline.

The department, responsible for administering the welfare system, said it was working with GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre and government experts to investigate the incident.

Officials said pension and benefits payments would not be impacted by the situation.

A statement on the DWP website said: “We have taken some DWP online services offline as a precaution after we identified a cyber incident affecting our systems.

“We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption.

“Regular benefit and pension payments are not affected and will be paid as normal.

“If an online service you need is unavailable, please try again later.

“As always, we will never message you to ask for bank details or ask you to click on links.”