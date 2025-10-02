South West Water parent business Pennon has appointed industry veteran Keith Haslett as its new boss.

Mr Haslett, who currently leads Affinity Water, is due to become Pennon chief executive next year.

Susan Davy revealed plans to retire as Pennon boss in July, following 18 years with the utilities firm.

Mr Haslett, who has also held executive roles at Northumbrian Water and United Utilities, will lead Pennon through a key period of investment and regulatory scrutiny on the sector.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Pennon Group at such a critical time to further improve customer service levels and enhance our environment through an ambitious investment programme to 2030 and beyond.

“My focus will be to ensure that Pennon delivers on the expectations of all customers, stakeholders, and regulators.”

David Sproul, chairman of Pennon, said: “I am delighted that Keith Haslett will be joining Pennon as our next chief executive following a rigorous search process.

“Keith is a seasoned leader in the UK water sector, bringing over 25 years of experience across regulated utilities, with a strong track record of driving operational excellence, delivering complex capital programmes, and increasing shareholder value.

“On behalf of the board, I would also like to thank Susan Davy as she retires from Pennon.

“She has made an exceptional contribution to the group over the last 18 years, having led and executed a transformational growth strategy.”

Pennon reported last week a “strong return to profitability” despite higher costs in the face of hot summer weather.

The FTSE 250 water firm said it maintained “resilient” supplies of water despite high levels of demand due to the weather conditions.

Earlier this year, South West Water agreed to pay £24 million after Ofwat found it spilled wastewater in the environment when it should not have done.