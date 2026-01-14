A planned strike by civilian staff in London’s Metropolitan Police has been suspended after a new offer was made aimed at resolving a pay dispute.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) were due to walk out on Thursday following a strike in November.

The union said it has agreed to pause the action planned for Thursday and will hold consultative meetings with its 6,800 members.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “These loyal and committed members care about justice at work as much as they care about justice on the streets of London.

“It is only right that managers have taken notice. We look forward to consulting members and to meaningful engagement with managers going forwards.”

A separate strike by 130 PCS members working in the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime began on Monday and will continue until Thursday.