High street baker Greggs is launching its first range of Christmas cards which come with the gift of a sausage roll.

The range – called the Ultimate Secret Santa Surprise – includes a £3.95 card featuring heat-activated ink which, when warmed, reveals a code to redeem a free sausage roll or vegan sausage roll.

The cards come with the option to personalise some of the designs, such as by adding a loved one’s face to a sausage roll.

A personalised Greggs Christmas card featuring a face on a sausage roll (Casey Gutteridge/PA)

The range is selling exclusively on Moonpig.com.

Greggs said it designed the collection particularly for those who might be struggling to think of a Secret Santa gift or for hard-to-buy-for friends and family.

A survey for the baker found that 43% of people feel anxious when finding out they are involved in a Secret Santa gift exchange, with nearly a third (31%) having to take part in two or more each year.

Some 67% say they end up panic buying for the event at the last minute.

A third (33%) said they would be happy or delighted to receive a Greggs sausage roll as a gift and 10% said it would make their Christmas Day to be given one.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “We’re all about bringing a smile to people’s faces, and what better way to do that at Christmas than with a card that comes with a tasty treat?

“Partnering with Moonpig means fans can now send festive wishes with a Greggs twist – whether it’s a laugh for your Secret Santa or a surprise for someone who’s tricky to shop for, our exclusive collection with Moonpig offers a fun way to say ‘Merry Christmas’… and yes, there’s a free sausage roll in it too.”

Moonpig UK marketing director Rachael Halliday said: “By teaming up with Greggs, we’re giving people a fun, thoughtful and easy way to show they care – because sometimes the smallest gestures, like a personalised card with a little treat inside, make the biggest impact.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 people on November 14.