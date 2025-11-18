A local MSP has urged ExxonMobil and the Scottish and UK Governments to work together to avert the closure of a plant in her constituency.

The firm announced it plans to close the Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran in February, following a consultation with staff.

The decision – which will put at risk 179 direct jobs, as well as those of 250 contractors – came as a shock on Tuesday, with the firm blaming “the UK’s current economic and policy environment” for the closure.

But Annabelle Ewing, the MSP for Cowdenbeath, said the announcement would be a “huge jobs blow” for her constituents and pushed for action.

“The news that ExxonMobil plans to close the Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran is very concerning indeed,” she said.

“Losing the plant will be a huge jobs blow to my constituency and to the wider economy across Fife and Scotland.

“I will be seeking meetings with ExxonMobil, the Scottish Government and the UK Government – they need to work together and see what can still be done to avert this dreadful outcome.”

She added: “The biggest and most direct impact will, of course, be on those who are losing their jobs, and I know that there will be a great deal of anger, uncertainty and fear for the future out there.

“ExxonMobil must not simply walk away from their responsibilities to those who are losing their jobs and I want to hear how they intend to work – alongside both the Scottish and UK Governments – to help those who have just had the rug pulled out from under them.”

Meanwhile, Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell – a member of the Scottish Greens – said he and his party had been pushing for a just transition plan to be developed to ensure it did not follow the same fate as the oil refinery at Grangemouth, which closed earlier this year.

“The Scottish Greens have long called for a worker-led Just Transition Plan for Mossmorran – this is exactly why. The Scottish Government promised to come up with a plan more than a year ago but have failed to deliver it,” he said.

Mark Ruskell said his party had long been calling for a just transition plan for the site (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ruskell also urged the Scottish Government to use a statement to Holyrood to lay out its plans for the site.

“Ministers must use today’s statement to announce their plans for the site and how they will support workers and their families at this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“The UK Government must also be willing to step in and do everything it can to ensure that we are keeping jobs and skills in the community.”

Such calls were echoed by North East Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie, who said: “It seems like there is lots of talk about a just transition but the governments always end up announcing closures and playing catch up.

“This is a valuable industrial site with a local workforce who are equally valuable so we need a new plan for the use of the site.”

Scottish Tory economy spokesman Murdo Fraser – also a Mid Scotland and Fife MSP – hit out at the positions of both Governments on fossil fuels.

“Scotland’s industrial capacity is being hollowed out,” he said.

“The high-tax, low-growth policies of both Labour and the SNP – and the hostile environment created for the oil and gas sector – are having a catastrophic impact on Scotland and both Governments must now take urgent action to limit the damage this decision will undoubtedly cause.”