Beach Boys frontman Mike Love dies aged 85
The band's frontman and co-founder has died at the age of 85 at his home in Malibu, California.
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Beach Boys frontman Mike Love died aged 85 "surrounded by family", his representative said on Saturday.
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Love’s press representative, Katie Altman, gave no cause of death as she issued a statement about the legendary musician last night.
“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," Ms Altman said.
She added: “We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”
Love, who died "surrounded by family", had called off a number of Beach Boys shows this year.
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Roughly 30 to 35 Beach Boys concerts were cancelled this year due to Love's declining health.
Last year, Brian Wilson, Mike Love's cousin and co-founder of Beach Boys, died at 82.
Love's friend John Stamos said it was “a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much”.
In October, Stamos revealed Love was “facing serious health challenges”.
Love’s final performance was on October 10 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.