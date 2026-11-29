Beach Boys frontman Mike Love died aged 85 "surrounded by family", his representative said on Saturday.

Love’s press representative, Katie Altman, gave no cause of death as she issued a statement about the legendary musician last night.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," Ms Altman said.

She added: “We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

Love, who died "surrounded by family", had called off a number of Beach Boys shows this year.

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