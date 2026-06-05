By Flaminia Luck

Four people have been injured and a town plunged into crisis after a bear went on a rampage in Japan.

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The Asian black bear has forced schools to close and extra precautions to be made in Fukushima - leaving the country on edge after a spate of attacks last year. At an emergency press conference on Thursday, city officials said the metre-long bear had been shot with a tranquilliser dart, but had showed no reaction. “This bear was seen turning on a faucet to drink water and appeared capable of opening a locked window by itself,” said city mayor Yuki Baba. “I believe it was an extremely intelligent bear.” 13 people were killed in more than 230 bear attacks last year in Japan, while this year three have died and more than 20 injured since April.

The Asian black bear is on the loose in Fukushima. Picture: Kyoto News/AP

On Wednesday, the bear was filmed on CCTV chasing and then mauling an employee in a car park before it was chased off by a quick-thinking passerby who drove their car at it. Then the animal escaped by running inside the office building where it attacked another. It then took flight again. After injuring two more, the bear then entered an electronics factory, where workers saw it using its paws to turn on a tap. Local officials set four traps at the entrance to the factory and deployed trained personnel with tranquilliser guns. Read more: Taylor Swift returns to her country roots as she reveals new song for Toy Story 5 Read more: 'The worst pain I’ve ever experienced': The women speaking out about the agony of IUD fittings

A police officer on watch saw the bear climb over a gate just on Wednesday evening. After searching the factory, it was discovered that the bear had apparently escaped by unlatching and opening a locked window. Media reports showed images of scratch marks from the bear's heavy claw around the lock. An expanded search was launched involving local government officers, police, hunters and drones, but the bear is still on the loose.