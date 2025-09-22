The writer said he was arrested after a white woman 'complained about the way he was sitting'.

Alex O’Keefe, the award-winning screenwriter who worked on popular drama The Bear was arrested on a train after a white woman allegedly complained about the way he was sitting. Picture: Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

Alex O’Keefe, the award-winning screenwriter who worked on popular drama The Bear was arrested on a train after a white woman allegedly complained about the way he was sitting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The acclaimed writer, who is black, shared a post on instagram showing him being taken away by an officer on the train. Another video shows him being interrogated by police while in handcuffs after being led off the train. The writer claimed he was ‘arrested, pulled off, handcuffed and detained’ after a white woman complained about the way he was sitting. “An old white woman got on the train and immediately pointed at me and told me to correct how I was sitting. I refused so she went to the conductor and complained,” he wrote. Read more: 'The attention has been difficult': Thomas Skinner's 'resilient' wife breaks silence after Strictly star admitted cheating Read more: Police hunt 18 more people suspected of offences at Tommy Robinson march

“The conductor called the police and stopped the train. While waiting for the police to arrive, the old Karen’s friend said ‘You’re not the minority anymore.’ “The police told me to leave the train, I refused and asked what I was doing illegally. They said I was disturbing the peace by not leaving the train. They pulled me off the train and arrested me without even talking to the Karen who reported the one black person on the train.”

Alex O'Keefe attends the 2023 Writers Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

A 'karen' is a term that gained prominence online in the early 2020s to describe a woman, often white, who is demanding, entitled and sometimes racist. It became a well-known slang term after several incidents of white people calling the police on people of colour, usually in the US and often for unclear or seemingly arbitrary reasons, went viral. In the video of him being confronted by officers, O’Keefe can be heard saying "You're gonna arrest the one Black dude on the train, because this white woman said she didn't like the way I was sitting on the train." The video pans and O’Keefe can be seen pointing at an elderly white woman in a face mask.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC