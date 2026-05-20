Scotland’s child protection system could not guarantee such cases would never happen again, the independent chair of Glasgow’s Child Protection Committee admitted

Scotland’s child protection system could not guarantee such cases would never happen again, the independent chair of Glasgow’s Child Protection Committee admitted. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Authorities failed children at the centre of one of Scotland’s most high-profile abuse rings despite years of warnings and cries for help, a damning report into the so-called “Beastie House” has found.

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Scotland’s child protection system could not guarantee such cases would never happen again, the independent chair of Glasgow’s Child Protection Committee admitted. Colin Anderson said there were more than 20 occasions where warning signs were not properly identified. The report comes after seven people were convicted of being part of a child abuse ring, which a judge said plunged to “the depths of human depravity”. The two women and five men were all convicted of gang raping a child and abusing other children in a drugs den in Glasgow, where heroin and crack cocaine were used, and were given sentences of between 20 years and eight years in jail before they can apply for parole.

Iain Owens, Elaine Lannery, Lesley Williams, Paul Brannan, Scott Forbes, Barry Watson and John Clark were convicted of sexually abusing children in a Glasgow drug den where heroin and crack cocaine were used. Picture: Alamy

Iain Owens, 46; Elaine Lannery, 40; Lesley Williams, 43; Paul Brannan, 42; Scott Forbes, 51; Barry Watson, 48; and John Clark, 48, were convicted in November 2023 following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow and were sentenced at the court in January 2025. Four of the group: Owens, Lannery, Brannan and Williams, were found guilty of attempting to murder a child by pushing her into a microwave and trapping her in other places. The learning review, released on Wednesday, found repeated missed opportunities to thoroughly investigate abuse and neglect of several children between 2012 and 2019. One child was described in the review as trying to stop a school nurse leaving their residence and on another occasion banging on a window begging a health visitor not to leave. The review found these incidents were rationalised as “challenging” behaviour rather than recognised as indicators of distress. Throughout a course of years, the children were described as being dirty, hungry and as suffering from untreated medical issues, including reports from within the community, their school and social workers. The learning review noted a “pungent smell” coming from some of the children at times, including a smell of urine from one noted from a local community group. Despite these repeated warnings, the children were not taken away from the perpetrators until 2019.

Aerial drone view of Govan Glasgow looking west. Picture: Alamy

Mr Anderson admitted a culture change was needed in social work as the report noted one of the child victims was labelled “nasty” and “streetwise”. He described it as “the most shocking case” he had come across in his 50 years in social services. In the learning review, the children were noted as saying the “people in the community knew” about some of the neglect they faced. Several of the children involved in the abuse ring had severe dental problems, including “black and rotten teeth”. Authorities also failed to consider the physical and social impact on the children of losing so many teeth, it said. The report noted concerns over the children’s behaviour, including reports of young children banging their heads against walls, poor hygiene and severe headlice infestation. At various points in the children’s lives, professionals failed to formally identify neglect despite what the review described as “an abundance of evidence”, with the word only appearing in records from 2017. The report found there was too great a focus on descriptive accounts of children rather than reflecting on what professionals had seen and heard and stated that children’s experiences did not always guide professionals in their decision-making about the children’s welfare.

Glasgow City Council Chambers. Picture: Alamy