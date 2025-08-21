The Beatles Anthology project will be expanded as fans are treated to a new full-length album including 13 unreleased tracks - as well as a new episode of the iconic docuseries. Picture: Apple Corps Ltd

By Josef Al Shemary

The Beatles Anthology project will be expanded as fans are treated to a new full-length album including 13 unreleased tracks - as well as a new episode of the iconic docuseries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The iconic Beatles Anthology will be expanded with a fourth album including 13 unreleased tracks later this year, as the docuseries will be remastered and released with a brand new ninth episode. The original Beatles Anthology project was comprised of three double albums, including rare live performances, outtakes and recordings of unreleased Beatles songs sung by John Lennon. Fans will now be treated to Anthology 4, a 13-track compilation set for release on November 21 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the first edition of the series in 1995. Read more: Robbie Williams says he 'would open for Oasis' as decades-long feud could come to an end Read more: Coldplay's Chris Martin issues warning to crowd as he addresses 'internationally massive scandal'

The iconic 90s docuseries about the band will get its ninth episode later this year, as the Beatles Anthology will also be expanded with a fourth album including 13 unreleased tracks. Picture: Apple Corps Ltd

The 191-track set will be released on streaming platforms and in 12 vinyl LP and eight CD formats, featuring unreleased demos, session recordings and other rare tracks, alongside new mixes of Free As A Bird and Real Love, the singles from Anthology 1 and 2. The remixes of Free As A Bird and Real Love have been undertaken by their original producer, Electric Light Orchestra frontman Jeff Lynne, using de-mixed John Lennon vocals, while a remastered version of the original Free As A Bird video will be released on Thursday. Meanwhile, the iconic 90s documentary series about the band will be remastered and re-released featuring an all-new episode. Episode nine of the documentary series will show unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr coming together between 1994 and 1995 to make the Anthology collections. The remastering will be done by Peter Jackson’s production companies, after the Lord of the Rings director won critical acclaim for directing and producing the trilogy of documentaries The Beatles: Get Back.