Previously unreleased Beatles tracks to feature on new Anthology album marking 30 years of iconic collection
The iconic Beatles Anthology will be expanded with a fourth album including 13 unreleased tracks later this year, as the docuseries will be remastered and released with a brand new ninth episode.
The original Beatles Anthology project was comprised of three double albums, including rare live performances, outtakes and recordings of unreleased Beatles songs sung by John Lennon.
Fans will now be treated to Anthology 4, a 13-track compilation set for release on November 21 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the first edition of the series in 1995.
The 191-track set will be released on streaming platforms and in 12 vinyl LP and eight CD formats, featuring unreleased demos, session recordings and other rare tracks, alongside new mixes of Free As A Bird and Real Love, the singles from Anthology 1 and 2.
The remixes of Free As A Bird and Real Love have been undertaken by their original producer, Electric Light Orchestra frontman Jeff Lynne, using de-mixed John Lennon vocals, while a remastered version of the original Free As A Bird video will be released on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the iconic 90s documentary series about the band will be remastered and re-released featuring an all-new episode.
Episode nine of the documentary series will show unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr coming together between 1994 and 1995 to make the Anthology collections.
The remastering will be done by Peter Jackson’s production companies, after the Lord of the Rings director won critical acclaim for directing and producing the trilogy of documentaries The Beatles: Get Back.
The Beatles Anthology series will be completely remastered and streamed with a new ninth episode on Disney+ from November 26.
Meanwhile, Anthology 4 will be released on November 21 in a new box set alongside remastered versions of Anthology 1, 2 and 3 by Beatles producer George Martin's son Giles.
The box set will include the original liner notes for the first three anthologies as well as a new set of notes on Anthology 4 by Beatles author Kevin Howlett, and an introduction compiled from 1996 interviews recorded with The Beatles' close friend and adviser Derek Taylor.
A 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book, initially released in 2000, will also be released on October 14.
It is the latest Beatles project, as James Bond director Sam Mendes is working on four separate movies about the group - one for each Beatle - set for release in 2028.
Mendes’ project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles - Sir Paul, Sir Ringo, and the families of Lennon and Harrison - have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.
Formed in 1960, The Beatles are the best-selling musical act of all time and one of the most influential groups in the world, having achieved 18 UK number one singles and 16 UK number one albums.