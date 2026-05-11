The Beatles will return to 3 Savile Row, one of the most famous locations in the history of the band, as a new fan attraction is set to open in the famous London building.

The site was once home to the Apple Corps recording studio, which has moved back in to fill the seven-storey building with Beatles memorabilia.

Famously on January 30 1969, John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison played for 42 minutes before police arrived and pulled the plug on their gig.

The exterior of the Savile Row recording studio has long been a site of pilgrimage for fans, but now the building is set to open as a tourist attraction with tours ending on the roof.

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After a visit to the refurbished site, Sir Paul said: “It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop.”

Starr said the space was “like coming home”.

During the set, which drew the attention of passers-by and neighbours, they played new tracks including Get Back, I’ve Got Feeling, and Dig a Pony.

Police unplugged the amps after responding to a noise complaint, but the band managed to plug back in to play Get Back one more time.

Lennon’s final words into the mic were: “I’d like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves, and I hope we’ve passed the audition.”T

he concert was shown in the Beatles film Let it Be, and more recently covered in Peter Jackson’s release Get Back.

Tom Greene, the chief executive officer of Apple Corps, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles fans something truly special.

“Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row, but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969."

The project has won the support of the Government. Ian Murray, the creative industries minister, said: “This is huge news for fans of The Beatles across, not just the UK, but the world. It’ll truly allow people to ‘Come Together’ and experience the band like never before at an iconic venue which holds so much history.”