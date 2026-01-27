Andrew, 65, spent time with his 37-year-old daughter and her four-year-old child, Sienna, in the Royal Mews at Windsor.

Princess Beatrice has dashed suggestions that she is snubbing her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, by joining him on a horse ride near Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Princess Beatrice has dashed suggestions that she is snubbing her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, by joining him on a horse ride near Windsor Castle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew, 65, spent time with his 37-year-old daughter and her four-year-old child, Sienna, in the Royal Mews at Windsor. The former prince and his family were spotted in the lush park enjoying their ride on Saturday. The princess walked alongside her young daughter, who was riding a small horse being led by a groom. Read More: Defections and by-elections show all bets are off in Britain's barmy politics, writes Andrew Marr Read More: Trump 'was told' King Charles had concerns after president claimed Brits avoided Afghanistan frontline

Andrew, 65, spent time with his 37-year-old daughter and her four-year-old child, Sienna, in the Royal Mews at Windsor (file photo). Picture: Getty

The royal relations spent at least 45 minutes together riding before they are believed to have returned to Andrew's Royal Lodge. Andrew will be leaving the 30-room mansion on the Windsor Castle estate imminently, and is expected to take up residence at the ramshackle Marsh Farm near Sandringham. The pair's public outing came after it was revealed that Bea had skipped Christmas with her father in Windsor in favour of the Royal Family's bash at Sandringham with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate. Andrew's move to the Norfolk castle estate is set to take place before his 66th birthday next month. He visited the home last week to oversee renovations in preparation for his arrival. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, 35, has also visited her father in recent weeks.

Andrew will be leaving the 30-room mansion on the Windsor Castle estate imminently, and is expected to take up residence at the ramshackle Marsh Farm near Sandringham. Picture: Getty