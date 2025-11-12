The Princess is fronting a campaign for the premature birth research charity Borne

Princess Beatrice described the cause as being "incredibly close and personal" to her. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

Princess Beatrice is pressing ahead with her charity duties amid the scandal surrounding her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Beatrice was helping raise awareness for the need for more research into premature births, which she described as "incredibly close and personal" following the early arrival of her daughter Athena. The princess, 37, who is the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is fronting a campaign for the charity Borne. Ahead of World Prematurity Day on November 17, she said: "The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the birth of my daughter. Read more: Epstein 'confirmed infamous Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre was real', leaked email claims Read more: Trump ‘knew about the girls' new Epstein emails claim - as thousands of documents released

Princess Beatrice and Professor Mark Johnson attending a special supporter event for birth research charity Borne at Battersea power station, London. Picture: PA

"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. "That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future." Her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, was born several weeks premature on January 22 despite being due in early spring. In December, she received medical advice not to travel long distances and instead joined the Royal Family at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day, after changing her travel plans from spending the festive period overseas. Globally, 15 million babies arrive too soon each year and complications from prematurity remain the leading cause of neonatal death and lifelong disability.

Princess Beatrice (right), Patron of Borne and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attending a special supporter event for birth research charity Borne at Battersea power station, London. Picture: PA