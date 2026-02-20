Andrew’s daughters are said to be “in a state” after the disgraced former duke was arrested yesterday.

The former prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning after plain-clothed police officers swooped on the Sandringham Estate.

It comes as Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts remain unknown in following the bombshell raid on Andrew’s Sandringham home.

Sources have claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest has been “catastrophic” for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mum Fergie.

He became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody.

Pictured on Thursday evening, Andrew could be seen leaning backwards in the back seat of a car leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk.

LBC understands he has now returned to his Sandringham address following a full day of being questioned by officers.

A source told the Telegraph that Andrew’s ex-wife and daughters see Epstein as a “curse”, but Fergie is “doing her best to put a brave face on”.

The former Duchess, who also had an extensive relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, is understood to have left the UK when Andrew was kicked out of Royal Lodge.

Fergie is yet to comment on the recent release of documents relating to Epstein or Andrew’s arrest.

The allegations against Andrew that he shared reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with disgraced financier Epstein.

Reacting to the arrest on Thursday, King Charles said the "law must take its course" as he pledged to support the investigation.

A statement from the Palace read: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."