By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew's daughters will remain in the royal fold after the King began the formal process to strip him of his titles in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Buckingham Palace said Andrew, who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has also agreed to leave his home of Royal Lodge, as his links to paedophile financier Epstein continue to cause controversy. It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been "serious lapses of judgment". As daughters of the son of a Sovereign, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles in line with King George V's Letters Patent of 1917. The sisters will be welcome to join the gathering at Sandringham for Christmas and other royal family events, it is understood. Read More: King wields axe against Andrew with disgraced royal set to lose Prince title and be forced from Royal Lodge Read More: Revealed: The role David Lammy will play in removing Prince Andrew's titles

