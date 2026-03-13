Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie still have homes in royal palaces under agreement made by father Andrew
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will continue to have properties within royal palaces under an old agreement made by their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The former Duke of York was forced to move out of his Royal Lodge home amid his dramatic fall from grace after the extent of his links to Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.
However, his daughters can still use the Royal residences as their second homes while having primary properties elsewhere.
Beatrice, 37, has an apartment within St James’s Palace and Eugenie, 35, has three-bedroom Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.
The agreement made between Andrew and the King was given the green light under the condition they pay an undisclosed sum in rent.
Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the couple live in a £3 million home in Oxfordshire with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughters Sienna, four, and Athena, one.
Meanwhile, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have a home in Portugal where they live with their two children - August, five, and Ernest, two.
The Times report that the rent payments go back into the sovereign grant, which funds the official work of the Royal Family.
A source told the newspaper: "The [rental] deal was made with their father as he wanted them to have a foothold in the royal palaces."
Andrew is currently residing at Wood Farm in Sandringham while he waits for a more permanent home to be prepared for him.
It comes as he was arrested last month on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
Plain-clothed police officers were pictured outside the Sandringham Estate, following investigations into the Royal's relationship with Epstein.
He became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody.
Files released by the US Department of Justice last year also pointed to a close connection between Epstein and Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson.
The then-Duchess of York told Jeffrey Epstein that he was a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" even after she publicly pledged to cut ties with the paedophile.
She also "humbly apologised" to the convicted sex offender and admitted she only distanced herself from him to save her own reputation.