Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will continue to have properties within royal palaces under an old agreement made by their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The agreement made between Andrew and the King was given the green light under the condition they pay an undisclosed sum in rent. Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the couple live in a £3 million home in Oxfordshire with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughters Sienna, four, and Athena, one. Meanwhile, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have a home in Portugal where they live with their two children - August, five, and Ernest, two. The Times report that the rent payments go back into the sovereign grant, which funds the official work of the Royal Family. A source told the newspaper: "The [rental] deal was made with their father as he wanted them to have a foothold in the royal palaces."

New fencing is erected at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor is relocating to following his departure from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Picture: Alamy